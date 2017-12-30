He’s a heckuva player. He played a great game. He’s a beast down on the blocks. It’s hard to play against good players like that.

PROVO — One of the intriguing storylines within the BYU-Saint Mary’s game Saturday afternoon was the matchup between Cougar 6-foot-8 forward Yoeli Childs and Gael 6-11 center Jock Landale.

They certainly didn’t disappoint.

Landale scored a game-high 31 points and pulled down 13 rebounds while Childs had a career-high 29 points and grabbed 10 boards in Saint Mary’s 74-64 overtime win at the Marriott Center.

“He’s a heckuva player. He played a great game,” Childs said of Landale. “He’s a beast down on the blocks. It’s hard to play against good players like that.”

Going into the game, BYU coach Dave Rose said his team would take a “pick your poison” approach to defending Saint Mary’s. The Cougars chose not to double-team Landale, who made 13 of 15 shots from the field.

“Our guards kind of picked their spots and we got him to turn it over a couple of times,” Rose said after the game. “But (Landale) is definitely really skilled. He’s got such great size and length. He’s able to move our guys off their mark and to finish at the rim.”

Childs was 11 of 23 from the field. Landale and Childs combined to score 60 of the 138 total points in the game.

‘ELECTRIC’ ATMOSPHERE: Despite the fact that BYU students are on break for the holidays, a crowd of 16,212 turned out for Saturday’s game.

“It was a really competitive game, a great atmosphere,” Rose said. “I thought the crowd was terrific for a midafternoon game during the Christmas break without the students here. It was loud and electric. Both teams responded to it. It was a hard-fought game.”

OVERTIME WOES: BYU was outscored in the overtime period, 14-4. But Childs said it wasn’t a matter of the Cougars being worn out.

“It was more mental than anything. Hat’s off to Saint Mary’s,” Childs said. “They were very poised at the end. They played consistently throughout it and we played up and down. We can’t be like that if we want to get where we need to go.”

BYU shot 2 of 9 in the OT period while the Gaels hit 3 of 4 during that five-minute stretch.

“Saint Mary’s is a very good team. They’re very experienced,” said guard TJ Haws. “They have a lot of talent and they’re very poised. So in game situations like that, they’ve been there and they make very tough plays down the stretch.”

TIP-INS: BYU led for 28:38 of the 45-minute game. … Elijah Bryant hit 6 of 14 shots, including two 3-pointers, and finished with 14 points. … Saint Mary's made 9 of 27 3-point shots while the Cougars were 5 of 13. … The Gaels outscored BYU 9-1 in second-chance points.