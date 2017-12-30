Weber State women’s basketball downed Idaho State, 76-70, in the Big Sky season opener Saturday afternoon. Senior Kailie Quinn hit a three early in the third quarter to push her into 1,000 career points.

At the end of the first quarter, Weber State had a narrow 19-18 lead. Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman came in off the bench and dropped 10 points for the Wildcats in the first quarter, going 4-of-5 from the field.

Idaho State came out in the second quarter with a 4-0 run to take a 22-19 lead. The Wildcats tied everything back up with a pair of free throws by Emily Drake, and then both teams went on two-minute scoring droughts. With just one minute left in the first half, Welch-Coleman sank a pair of free throws and then a high jumper to end the half and give WSU a 34-30 lead.

In the third quarter, Weber State pushed its lead to 12 points, the largest of the game up to that point, and maintained that lead going into the fourth quarter with a 54-42 score.

Idaho State came back firing in the fourth quarter and brought the score within three points with two minutes left in the game. Weber State played smart basketball the final two minutes and pulled out a 76-70 victory in the first Big Sky game of the season.

Weber State was led by Welch-Coleman who dropped 20 points on the night, going 8-of-13 from the field. Jocelyn Adams rocked a double-double for the Wildcats with 10 points and 10 rebounds. This was Adams second-consecutive game with a double-double.

Larryn Brooks also dropped double figures for Weber State with 14 points. Drake, who had big 3-pointers to help carry WSU’s momentum, ended the game with 13 points. Drake also added four steals to WSU’s defensive efforts.

Welch-Coleman also dropped the game high with four assists for WSU.

Weber State shot 39 percent from the field, 34 percent from the three and 84 percent from the free-throw line. WSu had 10 assists, eight steals and only nine turnovers. WSU was outrebounded, 39-46. Idaho State shot 39 percent from the field, 35 percent from the three and 70 percent from the free-throw line. ISU had 13 assists, five blocks and 13 turnovers.

Weber State is now 9-3 overall on the season and 1-0 in Big Sky Conference play. The Wildcats remain on the road for games against Northern Arizona and Southern Utah next week before returning home Jan. 11 to take on Northern Colorado.