Adam Fondren, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) hooks a ball over the defense of St. Mary's Gaels center Jock Landale (34), guard Tanner Krebs (00) and forward Calvin Hermanson (24) as the BYU Cougars take on the Saint Mary's Gaels in the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.
BYU
64
SMC
74
Full Box Score/Player stats
Despite leading for most of the afternoon, the BYU Cougars fell to the Saint Mary’s Gaels in overtime on Saturday afternoon in Provo, 74-64.

The turning point: Saint Mary’s scored 10 of the first 12 points in overtime to take control.

3 keys:

  • BYU went just 2 of 9 from the field in overtime
  • Cougar star Yoeli Childs scored 29 points on the day but none in overtime
  • Saint Mary’s made four more 3-pointers on 14 more attempts for the game

BYU almanac: 12-3, Lost 1

The hero: Saint Mary’s big man Jock Landale finished with 31 points.

Next up: at San Francisco (8-6), Thursday, Jan. 4, 9 p.m. MST

On deck: at Pacific (5-9), Saturday, Jan. 6, 8 p.m. MST

Deseret News