Despite leading for most of the afternoon, the BYU Cougars fell to the Saint Mary’s Gaels in overtime on Saturday afternoon in Provo, 74-64.
The turning point: Saint Mary’s scored 10 of the first 12 points in overtime to take control.
3 keys:
- BYU went just 2 of 9 from the field in overtime
- Cougar star Yoeli Childs scored 29 points on the day but none in overtime
- Saint Mary’s made four more 3-pointers on 14 more attempts for the game
The hero: Saint Mary’s big man Jock Landale finished with 31 points.
Next up: at San Francisco (8-6), Thursday, Jan. 4, 9 p.m. MST
On deck: at Pacific (5-9), Saturday, Jan. 6, 8 p.m. MST