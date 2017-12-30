SALT LAKE CITY — There’s good news and there’s bad news for Utah Jazz fans.

The good news is that Jazz center Rudy Gobert is showing progress to make a return. He’s participating in light workouts and individual drills in practice.

The bad news? He’s not quite ready yet.

Gobert was re-evaluated Saturday by Utah’s medical staff and is expected to miss an additional two weeks.

The All-NBA big man will miss his eighth consecutive game tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a left PCL sprain and bone bruise. He suffered the injury in Boston on Dec. 15 after clashing with teammate Derrick Favors.

A right tibia contusion also sidelined Gobert for 11 games earlier in the season after taking a lower body hit from Miami’s Dion Waiters.

In his fifth NBA season, Gobert is averaging 11.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. The team is patiently waiting for his return.

“Rudy’s working and trying to get back, there’s nothing that his teammates or myself can do to accelerate that,” said Jazz coach Quin Snyder. “We see him every day. He’s been great about staying connected to the team, but having an advent calendar isn’t the answer.

“It’s going to be when it is and we’ll be glad to have him back when we do, but I don’t think there’s a sense that ‘Oh, if we had Rudy then we may have’… that’s not the right way to approach it.”