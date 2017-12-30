I'm 33-years-old and the way I grew up, not many guys make it past 18. So, I'm blessed to be in this position where I am today and I don't take this moment for granted.

SALT LAKE CITY — LeBron James took a few video calls before lacing up his rose gold Nike LeBron 15s at Vivint Arena Saturday morning ahead of shootaround.

The man has been all around the world, experiencing things that average men and women won’t ever see.

But the boy from Akron, Ohio, still exists in the now 33-year-old man.

James is celebrating birthday No. 33 in Salt Lake City today as the Cleveland Cavaliers are in town to face the Utah Jazz at 6 p.m. MT. His journey to reaching this point is unforgettable.

“Listen, when you come from where I come from, it doesn’t matter where your birthday is,” James said. “I’m 33-years-old and the way I grew up, not many guys make it past 18. So, I’m blessed to be in this position where I am today and I don’t take this moment for granted.”

The three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP has certainly noticed some of the celebratory birthday videos and posts on social media in his honor, and considers it a blessing. Some stemmed back to as early as grade school.

“For people to chronologize my life, and it’s been under such a microscope since I was 15 years old — it’s scary but it’s also pretty cool to be able to show my kids and also show my grandkids and things of that nature,” James said.

He cited his 18th and 21st birthday as some of the most memorable.

“When I turned 18, during my senior year and I was like ‘yeah, manhood now. I’m ready,’ but I was nowhere near ready for that but 18 was good, 21 was cool,” James recalled. “People had known my story for so long that it was always like certain clubs and stuff I used to go to and they was like ‘C’mon LeBron, we know you’re not 21.

“We cannot let you in and mess up our liquor license so 21 was pretty cool, too, especially when I went to (Las) Vegas because I was playing USA Basketball so much when I turned 21 and went to Vegas that summer I was so happy to show my ID,” he said. “So those was a couple good ones.”

Jazz guard Rodney Hood asked media not to remind James that he hasn’t won a game in Utah since Dec. 8, 2010, for motivational purposes, but he is certainly aware.

“I need a win here. I suck here,” James said, smiling. “I personally don’t suck, but my team sucks when we come here. Hopefully we can change that tonight.”

James has lost six straight in Salt Lake City. His last win came as a member of the Miami Heat seven years ago in Utah, but he did just post a triple-double to help the Cavs top the Jazz, 109-100, on Dec. 16 in Cleveland with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to pass Larry Bird for sixth all-time on the career triple-doubles list.

For his career, James averages 29.4 points against Utah — which is his second-highest scoring average against any NBA team behind Boston — with 8.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

“For some odd reason, it’s always the end of the road trip. I’ve realized that,” James said of Utah. “It’s not like we start the trip in Utah, and we’ve had a couple days to practice, it’s always like the last game and the fans are always super excited to see me.

“It’s so much energy and the guys they get energetic and obviously they’re going to use this whole birthday thing today as the fans are going to crack jokes about me, I guess.”