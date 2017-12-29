The Utah football program on Friday night got a nice present from a player who is celebrating his birthday.

Linebacker Andrew Mata'afa of Mt. Carmel High School in San Diego committed to the Utes, according to a tweet from his aunt.

Although Mata'afa had not personally announced his decision, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley also posted a tweet indicating that a player had committed (coaches are not allowed to write prospects' names in such tweets).

The Kongo just got stronger!! Great night to be a Ute!!! — Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) December 30, 2017

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Mata'afa had indicated on Twitter during the summer that the final five schools he was considering were Utah, Washington State, Oregon State, Vanderbilt and Boise State.

Mata'afa becomes the 12th player overall to commit to the Utes as part of their 2018 recruiting class. Six signed on Dec. 20 during the early signing period. The rest of Utah's class will sign on the traditional National Signing Day, Feb. 7.