Utah Valley University President Matt Holland took to Twitter on Friday to announce where he and his wife will be serving as mission president and companion — Raleigh, North Carolina.

In early November, Utah Valley University President Matt Holland announced that the couple had accepted the calling. At the time, Holland said that they did not know which mission they would serve in, but they did know it would be an English-speaking mission.

Holland, who has served as the president of UVU for nearly nine years, added the hashtag “#sothrilled” at the end of his tweet.

So we got a little news over the holidays. . . Come July 1, it’s the North Carolina, Raleigh Mission for us! #calledtoserve #sothrilled pic.twitter.com/d4jXtsxiqS — Matthew Holland (@prezholland) December 30, 2017

"The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is everything in my life," Holland said in November. "Along with my family, the most important thing in my life is my faith. We look forward to doing this as a family. I consider it an absolute privilege to be able to have this opportunity."

The Hollands will begin their service as mission presidents on July 1, 2018.

