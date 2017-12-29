1 of 7
Thomas Boyd, FR171453 AP
Oregon forward Mikyle McIntosh (22) steps over a fallen Utah player as Utah forwards David Collette, left, and Tyler Rawson defend during an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Eugene, Ore. Utah won 66-56. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)
FINAL SCORE
ORE
56
UTAH
66
Full Box Score/Player stats
EUGENE, Ore. — Utah began Pac-12 play with an impressive effort, beating Oregon 66-56 on the road at Matthew Knight Arena Friday night. It was the Utes' first win in Eugene since 1951.

The turning point: Utah went on a 7-0 run to take a 51-45 lead with 9:14 to play, and the Utes never trailed again. That was part of a larger 15-4 run over a five-minute stretch, after trailing 41-36.

3 keys:

  • Utah held Oregon to 38.1 percent shooting and 25 points in the second half, while the Utes shot 56 percent in the final 20 minutes.
  • Utah had just three turnovers on the night to 11 for the Ducks. That led to the Utes holding a 16-4 edge in points off turnovers.
  • Utah owned a 22-14 advantage in points in the paint, as well as an 11-3 edge in second-chance points.
Utah almanac: 9-3 (1-0 Pac-12)

The hero: Justin Bibbins scored a game-high 19 points and hit five 3-pointers to go along with two assists and a rebound as four Utes finished in double-figures in scoring.

Next up: at Oregon State (9-4, 1-0), Sunday, Dec. 31, 4 p.m. MST

On deck: vs. Arizona (10-3), Thursday, Jan. 4, 7 p.m. MST

