EUGENE, Ore. — Utah began Pac-12 play with an impressive effort, beating Oregon 66-56 on the road at Matthew Knight Arena Friday night. It was the Utes' first win in Eugene since 1951.

The turning point: Utah went on a 7-0 run to take a 51-45 lead with 9:14 to play, and the Utes never trailed again. That was part of a larger 15-4 run over a five-minute stretch, after trailing 41-36.

3 keys:

Utah held Oregon to 38.1 percent shooting and 25 points in the second half, while the Utes shot 56 percent in the final 20 minutes.

Utah had just three turnovers on the night to 11 for the Ducks. That led to the Utes holding a 16-4 edge in points off turnovers.

Utah owned a 22-14 advantage in points in the paint, as well as an 11-3 edge in second-chance points.

Utah almanac:

9-3 (1-0 Pac-12)

The hero: Justin Bibbins scored a game-high 19 points and hit five 3-pointers to go along with two assists and a rebound as four Utes finished in double-figures in scoring.

Next up: at Oregon State (9-4, 1-0), Sunday, Dec. 31, 4 p.m. MST

On deck: vs. Arizona (10-3), Thursday, Jan. 4, 7 p.m. MST