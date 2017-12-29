1 of 7
EUGENE, Ore. — Utah began Pac-12 play with an impressive effort, beating Oregon 66-56 on the road at Matthew Knight Arena Friday night. It was the Utes' first win in Eugene since 1951.
The turning point: Utah went on a 7-0 run to take a 51-45 lead with 9:14 to play, and the Utes never trailed again. That was part of a larger 15-4 run over a five-minute stretch, after trailing 41-36.
3 keys:
- Utah held Oregon to 38.1 percent shooting and 25 points in the second half, while the Utes shot 56 percent in the final 20 minutes.
- Utah had just three turnovers on the night to 11 for the Ducks. That led to the Utes holding a 16-4 edge in points off turnovers.
- Utah owned a 22-14 advantage in points in the paint, as well as an 11-3 edge in second-chance points.
The hero: Justin Bibbins scored a game-high 19 points and hit five 3-pointers to go along with two assists and a rebound as four Utes finished in double-figures in scoring.
Next up: at Oregon State (9-4, 1-0), Sunday, Dec. 31, 4 p.m. MST
On deck: vs. Arizona (10-3), Thursday, Jan. 4, 7 p.m. MST