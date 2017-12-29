1 of 2
The Arizona Bowl between Utah State and New Mexico State has been wilder than expected. From back-to-back kickoff returns to some sweet bowl helmets for USU, here's the best of the Arizona Bowl on Twitter:
Take it to the house!
Savon Scarver took his first kickoff return of the day 96 yards for a touchdown.
On the very next kickoff, Jacob Huntley of New Mexico State took it 100 yards to the house.
Nice helmets
A bit outnumbered...
New Mexico State fans were undoubtedly excited to be in their first bowl game since 1960.
Bringing in the flag
Who is more Aggie?
The $64,000 question...
This Tweet sponsored by...
That's not nice...
