Rick Scuteri, AP
Utah State wide receiver Savon Scarver scores a touchdown on a kickoff against New Mexico State in the first half of the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
USU
20
NM STATE
26
The Arizona Bowl between Utah State and New Mexico State has been wilder than expected. From back-to-back kickoff returns to some sweet bowl helmets for USU, here's the best of the Arizona Bowl on Twitter:

Take it to the house!

Savon Scarver took his first kickoff return of the day 96 yards for a touchdown.

On the very next kickoff, Jacob Huntley of New Mexico State took it 100 yards to the house.

Nice helmets

A bit outnumbered...

New Mexico State fans were undoubtedly excited to be in their first bowl game since 1960.

Bringing in the flag

Who is more Aggie?

The $64,000 question...

This Tweet sponsored by...

That's not nice...

Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.

Lafe Peavler Lafe Peavler has a masters of science degree from UAB works as a full-time educator and part-time sports writer.
