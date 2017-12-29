The Arizona Bowl between Utah State and New Mexico State has been wilder than expected. From back-to-back kickoff returns to some sweet bowl helmets for USU, here's the best of the Arizona Bowl on Twitter:

Take it to the house!

Savon Scarver took his first kickoff return of the day 96 yards for a touchdown.

WOW. Some serious speed on the return!@USUFootball answers with a 96-yard touchdown from Savon Scarver. pic.twitter.com/Rr7x68DCQu — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) December 29, 2017

Savon Scarver takes it 96 yards to the house!



USU - 7

NMSU - 3



11:01 remaining in the 1st quarter.



First kickoff return for a TD since 2015.#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/7NPi0mik1k — USU Football (@USUFootball) December 29, 2017

Aggie Nation can thank me for Savon Scarver. — Alex Wheat Jr. (@KingWheatXVI) December 29, 2017

Scarver was a track star in HS. Won state in 100 M. Lit. @Savon_Scarver — 🎳 LET’S GO BOWLING 🎳 (@JT_AGGIE) December 29, 2017

...and the Aggies get first KO return for a TD, first by Utah State since 2015 — Brad Rock (@therockmonster) December 29, 2017

On the very next kickoff, Jacob Huntley of New Mexico State took it 100 yards to the house.

BACK-TO-BACK KICKOFF RETURN TOUCHDOWNS!!



The @novaAZBOWL is off to a RIDICULOUS start... pic.twitter.com/kwFrHYX4KK — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) December 29, 2017

Jacob Huntley of New Mexico State responds with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown, and the Arizona Bowl is officially LIT. #ArizonaBowl pic.twitter.com/cif4v3DwfZ — Christopher Boan (@cgboan) December 29, 2017

The Aggies gave up a touchdown on the kickoff to the Aggies and not to be outdone the Aggies responded with their own kickoff return for a touchdown. #ArizonaBowl — Frank (@mugtang) December 29, 2017

This was the last time back-to-back kick return touchdowns occurred in college football, evidently. #ArizonaBowl https://t.co/S3Z652hduY — Christopher Boan (@cgboan) December 29, 2017

My word. The #ArizonaBowl just had two kickoff return TD's in a row! First was Utah State. Then it was New Mexico State. — Mark Van Baale (@markvanbaale) December 29, 2017

Oh WOW! We have back to back kickoff returns for touchdowns in the battle of the Aghies! #ArizonaBowl #USUvsNMSU — Steve Kinlichee (@ciskinlichee) December 29, 2017

What?! Back to back kick off returns?! What even is this?! #SpecialTeams #ArizonaBowl — Bonnie Leko-Shapiro (@BonLekoShapiro) December 29, 2017

Are you not entertained? #ArizonaBowl — Brad Rock (@therockmonster) December 29, 2017

Nice helmets

👀 New Lids!

Blue Helmets

Chrome Bull

Chrome Numbers

Chrome Face Mask#MeetTheChallenge#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/SPEyHq41l1 — USU Football (@USUFootball) December 29, 2017

USU Football Bowl Helmets. 👍 Go Aggies! pic.twitter.com/9XNTLPP5zM — Cole Farmer (@tycofa) December 29, 2017

Those USU helmets are 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — #SicEmBears DaddiO #GottaCarryTheOne (@GoDaddiO) December 29, 2017

A bit outnumbered...

New Mexico State fans were undoubtedly excited to be in their first bowl game since 1960.

There are maybe 20K fans at #ArizonaBowl, nearly all of them wearing NMSU colors. This is what a driving-distance bowl does...and a 57-year buildup. — Brad Rock (@therockmonster) December 29, 2017

Bringing in the flag

Who is more Aggie?

The $64,000 question...

This Tweet sponsored by...

To those who say the NCAA sponsorship deals are getting ridiculous I say, "they are not, now shut up and let me watch the nova home loans arizona bowl" — Dan O. (@FsharpAsharp) December 29, 2017

That's not nice...

THE ARIZONA BOWL IS STARTING



(You probably aren’t the only person who forgot it was today) — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) December 29, 2017

