TUCSON, Ariz. — Utah State needed a little bit more football before the 2017 season ended.

Unfortunately for USU, the extra time didn't help them corral a victory.

Larry Rose III scored on a 21-yard run in overtime to give New Mexico State a 26-20 victory over Utah State in the Arizona Bowl on Friday night.

It was the first overtime game in Arizona Bowl history.

Utah State got the ball first in the extra session, but Dominik Eberle missed a 29-yard field goal attempt, his fourth miss of the night, to end USU's drive with no points.

On the second play of NMSU's overtime possession, Rose gave New Mexico State the win in its first bowl appearance since 1960.

Both teams scored in the fourth quarter to set the stage for the extra session. After a scoreless third quarter, Utah State's LaJuan Hunt scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to give USU a 20-13 lead, capping a 24-yard drive aided by a 13-yard NMSU punt.

New Mexico State tied the game up at 20-all on an 11-yard touchdown catch by Jaleel Scott with 6:31 to play.

Rose had a game-high 142 rushing yards on 16 carries and added 48 receiving yards to pace New Mexico State (7-6), which had 375 yards of total offense in the game.

Hunt had 133 rushing yards for Utah State (6-7), which had 441 yards of total offense but finished the year with a losing record for the third straight season.

The highlight of the first half came when the two Aggie programs returned back-to-back kickoff returns for scores.

Following a New Mexico State field goal on its opening drive, Utah State's Savon Scarver returned a kickoff 96 yards with 11:01 left in the first quarter to give USU a 7-3 lead. NMSU responded with a 100-yard kickoff return from Jason Huntley to make it 10-7 New Mexico State.

Both teams added two field goals in the first half to make it a 13-all game at the break.