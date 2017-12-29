HOLLADAY, Utah — Coming into Friday's game against Desert Hills, Grantsville boys basketball head coach Bryan Detweiler said his team needed to string four good quarters together to beat the Thunder.

The 53-34 blowout didn't exactly go that way.

The Cowboys turned the ball over eight times each during the first and fourth quarters, letting Desert Hills outscore them by a combined 27-9 during those two stretches.

"That was embarrassing," Detweiler said.

Grantsville was held without a field goal during the first 9:32, giving Desert Hills a 16-3 lead.

Once the ice finally broke, however, Grantsville played its way back into the game.

Starting with a putback layup by sophomore forward Jackson Sandberg with 6:28 left in the first half, the Cowboys went on a 21-5 run that spanned a little more than eight minutes. Sandberg had eight points during that stretch, tying the game at 21-all with another putback a minute into the third quarter.

Senior guard Dylan Defa gave Grantsville its only lead of the night 40 seconds later, hitting a 3-pointer after a Thunder turnover.

Desert Hills promptly went on a 17-3 run to close the third quarter.

"Tonight was about a whole bunch of turnovers," Detweiler said. "We've got some bad fundamentals offensively and defensively tonight. They were out-physicaling us tonight."

Grantsville senior guard Ryan Potter scored on back-to-back possessions at the start of the fourth quarter, making it 39-31 with 5:44 to play. The Cowboys didn't score again for the rest of the game, save sophomore Seth Beckett's trey after Detweiler put the varsity team on the bench.

Grantsville (8-5) will play county rival Tooele (2-3) at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Grantsville's final game of the Utah Autism Foundation Classic at Olympus High School.

Tavin Stucki has covered prep sports in Utah for more than nine years. This story was not subject to the approval of the Grantsville basketball program.