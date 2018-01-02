No One Left Cold Snowmen aren’t the only ones left cold during the holiday season. Warm up to the idea of helping the homeless. Venmo @foodandcare to help feed the hungry in Utah County. #LighttheWorld #NoOneLeftCold Posted by Food And Care Coalition on Friday, December 15, 2017

PROVO — A Facebook video created by Brigham Young University AdLab students for the Food and Care Coalition seeks to ensure no one is left out in the cold this winter.

The video shows a snowman, representing a homeless person, in several different settings throughout Provo and encourages viewers to donate via Venmo to the Food and Care Coalition to help the homeless in their community.

“It’s hard for us to know what to say. It’s hard for us to know what they need. But it’s not hard for us to help the homeless,” the video states.

The Adlab created a similar Facebook video last year for the Food and Care Coalition, which was viewed 84,000 times and raised more than $5,000 to provide meals to the homeless in Provo.

This year’s video currently has 24,000 views. Watch the video here.

The Clean Cut is a regular feature that highlights family friendly videos.

