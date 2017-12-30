"THE VIRTUAL MISSIONARY: The Power of Your Digital Testimony," by Greg Trimble, Cedar Fort, $14.99, 192 pages (nf)

Shortly after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Greg Trimble was surfing along the Southern California beaches. On one ride, as he stood on his board, sounds of a trumpet reached his ears, surprising him with the melody of an LDS hymn he recognized. Looking around, he eventually discovered a young man standing in a jetty, playing the hymns of Zion.

This experience was a catalyst for Trimble as he considered how he could follow the example of the young man and share his testimony using the talents given to him. It took several years to come up with a way to implement his plan, but in 2014 the first step was taken. Trimble began an online journal and blog for his family, recounting events of his life and making sure to include principles and truths he believed from the faith of the Latter-day Saints.

As Trimble described, "What began as a digital journal for my kids, quickly ... turned into an online movement." By adding Facebook, Twitter and other platforms to his arsenal, the author found that he could reach a vast and widely diverse audience with his message. The experiences he had in this journey are the basis for "The Virtual Missionary: The Power of Your Digital Testimony."

Citing examples from his experiences and those of others, Trimble sets out the steps necessary for the average Latter-day Saint to begin to serve the Lord as a virtual missionary. Each chapter of the book highlights what can be done and challenges that could be encountered. Readers also have the option to pick which of the styles and formats they would like to use in their "digital mission."

Trimble is a Mormon and hails from California. He is the CEO of an online team management company.

