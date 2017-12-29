Today's Arizona Bowl has been nicknamed the Aggies Bowl since the game pits two schools — Utah State and New Mexico State — both named Aggies.

Arizona Daily Star columnist and former Aggie, Greg Hansen, wrote about the time the Utah State administration tried to change the nickname of the athletic programs to the Highlanders.

It did not go well.

Hansen describes how the school made the announcement during a 1970 football game at Romney Stadium: "At halftime of that week’s football game, men dressed in kilts and carrying bagpipes marched on the field, playing Scottish songs — although I couldn’t hear them because 20,000 people never stopped booing."

Hansen goes on to describe how a 70-foot painting of a Highlander met its doom. The administration reversed its decision days later.

Other links

• Donovan Mitchell will meet with fans at Fashion Place Mall today at 4 p.m.

• Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox won a friendly wager with West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner because of the Utes' 30-14 victory over the Mountaineers in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

• The Utah Jazz have a e-sports team that will compete in the first-ever season of NBA 2K League. Here's everything you need to know about the competition.

• A Jazz fan does his own version of Utah's "City" jerseys.

Weekend planner

Friday

Women’s basketball: UVU vs. Antelope Valley, UCCU Center, 3 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Utah vs. Arizona, Huntsman Center, 6 p.m.

ECHL: Grizzlies vs. Idaho, Mavrick Center, 7 p.m.

G League: Stars vs. Oklahoma City, Lifetime Activities Center, 7 p.m. — It's princess night.

Men’s basketball: Utah at Oregon, 8 p.m., FoxSports 1

Saturday

U.S. Olympic team trials (ski jumping, nordic combined), at Utah Olympic Park

Men’s basketball: SUU vs. Montana, Centrum, 12:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball: BYU vs. Saint Mary’s, Marriott Center, 2 p.m., ESPNU

Men’s basketball: Westminster vs. Colorado School of Mines, 3 p.m.

Men’s basketball: Dixie State vs. Point Loma, 3:30 p.m.

NBA: Jazz vs. Cleveland, Vivint Arena, 6 p.m.

ECHL: Grizzlies vs. Idaho, 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball: Utah Valley vs. CS Fullerton, UCCU Center, 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball: Weber State vs. Idaho State, Dee Events Center, 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball: Utah State at San Diego State, 8 p.m., ESPN3

Sunday

U.S. Olympic team trials (ski jumping, nordic combined), at Utah Olympic Park

Men’s basketball: Utah at Oregon State, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Women’s basketball: Utah vs. Arizona State, Huntsman Center, noon, Pac-12 Network