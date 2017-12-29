Four Cougars finished in double figures as BYU women’s basketball topped Portland, 72-58, on Thursday night at the Chiles Center in the first West Coast Conference game of the season.

"We started off the game well," BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. "We also had a good third quarter. It was a good road win and a good team effort. I thought Amanda (Wayment) had a great game. She was active and it was good to see her play well. Paisley (Johnson) also gave us a good lift off the bench."

Cassie Broadhead Devashrayee led BYU with 14 points, while Brenna Chase had 12 points for the Cougars. Sara Hamson and Amanda Wayment chipped in 10 points apiece, with Wayment also bringing down a team-high 11 rebounds for the double-double.

After Portland scored the first basket of the game, Devashrayee knocked down a 3-point field goal to give BYU (6-6, 1-0 WCC) the early 3-2 advantage. Wayment then scored four-straight points for the Cougars, increasing BYU’s lead to five, 7-2.

With 4:29 to go in the first quarter, Chase buried a three to extend BYU’s lead to eight, 14-6. After the Cougars increased their lead to 11, the Pilots (4-8, 0-1 WCC) made two 3-pointers to close the gap to seven, 19-12. BYU led 20-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Portland cut BYU’s lead to five with 8:22 on the second quarter clock before the Cougars went on an 11-3 run to capture their largest lead of the game so far, 33-20. BYU took the 37-23 lead into halftime.

The Cougars started the second half on an 8-0 run, forcing an early Portland timeout. Out of the timeout, Chase and Malia Nawahine scored back-to-back layups to give BYU the 26-point, 47-23 lead. The Pilots responded by scoring 11 unanswered points to bring Portland within 15, 49-34.

Hamson put an end to the Pilot’s 11-0 run, scoring the Cougars’ first basket in nearly four minutes at the 3:23 mark of the third quarter. BYU finished the third quarter going 1-of-8 from the field but managed to take the 51-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars began the fourth quarter strong, going on a 6-0 run. The Pilots countered with a 6-0 run of their own to make the score 57-44 with 4:59 left in the game. After Darian Slaga scored another basket for the Pilots, Hamson responded with a jumper to curb the Portland run.

With 2:17 on the clock, Chase scored a runner in the lane to keep BYU ahead 63-50. The Cougars closed the game outscoring the Pilots, 9 to 8.

BYU women’s basketball will continue its first conference road trip as the Cougars head to Moraga, California, to play Saint Mary’s. The Cougars and Gaels will tip off at 2 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast live on theW.tv.