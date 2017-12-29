The Westminster women's basketball team (4-6, 3-3 RMAC) traveled to Pocatello for an exhibition game against the Idaho State University Bengals (8-3, 0-0 Big Sky). This is the third exhibition game for the Griffins against an NCAA Division I opponent. Westminster played USU and Weber State earlier in November.

Westminster got off to a slow start offensively, shooting 38.5 percent and going 0-of-3 from 3-point range. Sydnee Taylor scored to get the Griffins on the board. Denise Gonzalez scored the team's next six points, followed by a field goal and free throw by Haddi Williams. Westminster ended the first quarter trailing the Bengals, 23-11.

The Bengals made a 12-0 run to begin the second quarter, holding the Griffins scoreless for five minutes. Westminster scored 14 points in the quarter and headed into the locker room down, 25-47.

Kaylee Carlsen got things started for Westminster in the third quarter. Carlsen and Krebs combined to score 11 of the team's 13 points.

The Griffins were held to seven points in the fourth quarter, falling to the Bengals, 83-45.

The team struggled to execute offensively, shooting 29.8 percent from the field and only 3-of-20 from 3-point range. The ball was turned over 17 times, and the team was out-rebounded, 47 to 28.

Krebs was the team's leading scorer with nine points. Gonzalez and Carlsen each had eight points.

Gonzalez had four rebounds to lead the team, and Krebs and Hillary Weixler each collected three boards.

The Griffins return to the Behnken Fieldhouse on Saturday and finish the year hosting Colorado School of Mines. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the RMAC Network, and live stats will be available online. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the door prior to the game.

Eric Stephens is the Director of Athletic Communications and Events for Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Westminster is a provisional member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.