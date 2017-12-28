The BYU Cougars picked up their ninth-straight win, defeating Portland to kickstart West Coast Conference play.

The turning point: Midway through the second half, BYU held Portland scoreless for six minutes while going on a 12-0 run to take control of the game.

3 keys:

BYU outscored Portland 38-21 in the second half.

The Cougars shot 74 percent from the free-throw line, while the Pilots shot just 31 percent.

BYU outrebounded Portland 46-28.

BYU almanac:

12-2 (1-0 WCC)

The hero: Yoeli Childs finished with 26 points, a career high. He also added 13 rebounds.

Next up: vs. Saint Mary's (11-2, 0-0 WCC), Sat., Dec. 30, 2 p.m.

On deck: at San Francisco (8-5, 0-0 WCC), Thurs., Jan. 4, 9 p.m.