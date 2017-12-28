Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars forward Yoeli Childs (23) prepares to dunk over the Portland Pilots in Provo on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017.
FINAL SCORE
BYU
69
PORT.
45
The BYU Cougars picked up their ninth-straight win, defeating Portland to kickstart West Coast Conference play.

The turning point: Midway through the second half, BYU held Portland scoreless for six minutes while going on a 12-0 run to take control of the game.

3 keys:

  • BYU outscored Portland 38-21 in the second half.
  • The Cougars shot 74 percent from the free-throw line, while the Pilots shot just 31 percent.
  • BYU outrebounded Portland 46-28.
BYU almanac: 12-2 (1-0 WCC)

The hero: Yoeli Childs finished with 26 points, a career high. He also added 13 rebounds.

Next up: vs. Saint Mary's (11-2, 0-0 WCC), Sat., Dec. 30, 2 p.m.

On deck: at San Francisco (8-5, 0-0 WCC), Thurs., Jan. 4, 9 p.m.

