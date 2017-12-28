MUSIC/DANCE

Ballet West’s “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 29-30, 7 p.m.; Dec. 30, 2 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $19-$97 (801-869-6920 or balletwest.org)

Family Night Sing-Along, Dec. 29, 7-8:15 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (lds.org/events)

New Year’s Celebration, Dec. 30, 6 -11:45 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (lds.org/events)

“The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses,” Dec. 30, 8 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, sold out, call for details (385-468-1010 or artsaltlake.org)

Dee-Dee Darby-Duffin, Dec. 4-6, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $20 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

Tom Young Quintet, Jan. 4, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Utah Symphony with Hilary Hahn, Jan. 4, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, $17-$40 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Richard Thompson, Jan. 4-6, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $39-$70 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

GETTING OUT

Lights at Temple Square, Dec. 29-Jan. 2, 6-7:30 a.m. and 5-10:30 p.m., Temple Square, 50 N. Temple, free (templesquare.com)

Capitol Christmas Tree, Dec. 29-31, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Utah State Capitol, 350 N. State, free (utahstatecapitol.utah.gov)

“Vikings: Beyond the Legend,” Dec. 29-Jan. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors and ages 13-24, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for museum members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

Fantasy at the Bay, Dec. 29-31, 5-10 p.m., Willard Bay State Park, 900 W. 650 North, Willard, $15 per vehicle Friday-Saturday (willardbay.utah.gov)

Luminaria, Dec. 29-30, 5-9 p.m., Thanksgiving Point, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, $17-$20 for adults, $12-$15 for adult member, $13-$15 for children, $10-$12 for child member (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Ogden’s Christmas Village, Dec. 29-Jan. 1, 5 p.m.-midnight, Ogden Municipal Gardens, 343 25th St., Ogden, free (visitogden.com)

Christmas in Color, Dec. 29-30, 5:30-10:30 p.m., Provo Towne Centre, 1200 Towne Center Blvd., Provo, and Salt Lake County Equestrian Park, 2100 W. 11400 South, South Jordan, $30 per vehicle, Friday-Saturday, purchase tickets online (christmasincolor.net)

Layton Holiday Lights Display, Dec. 29-Jan. 1, 5:30-11 p.m., Layton City Commons Park, 155 Wasatch Drive, Layton, free (801-336-3900 or playindavis.com)

Pond Town Christmas, Dec. 29-Jan. 1, 5:30-11 p.m., 300 W. Main, Salem, free (salemcity.org)

Zoo Lights, Dec. 29-31, 5:30-9 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $8.95 for adults, $7.95 for seniors, $6.95 for children ages 3-12 (hoglezoo.org)

Spanish Fork Festival of Lights, Dec. 29-Jan. 1, 6-10 p.m., Canyon View Park, 3300 E. Powerhouse Road, Spanish Fork, $8 per car, $22 per large passenger van or vehicle towing a trailer ($22 per trailer), $30 per bus (spanishfork.org)

Zoo Lights, Dec. 29-30, 6-8 p.m., Willow Park Zoo, 419 W. 700 South, Logan, $4 (zootah.org)

Noon Year’s Eve Celebration, Dec. 31, 11 a.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $7.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

Brian Head New Year’s Eve Party, Dec. 31, 5 p.m., Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head, $50-$75 for general, $20 for children ages 12 and younger (435-677-2035 or brianhead.com/resort-events)

New Year’s Eve Celebration and Fireworks, Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m., Canyons Village, 4000 Canyons Resort Drive, Park City, free (435-649-8111 or parkcitymountain.com)

New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade and Fireworks, Dec. 31, 6 p.m., Snowbird Plaza Deck, 9385 S. Snowbird Center Dr., Snowbird, Little Cottonwood Canyon, free (801-933-2222 or snowbird.com)

Now or Never New Year’s Eve Party and Dinner, Dec. 31, 7 p.m., The Leonardo, 209 E. 400 South, $30-$60, for ages 21 and older (801-531-9800 or theleonardo.org)

Last Hurrah presented by Comcast NBC Universal, Dec. 31, 8 p.m., The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, free (lasthurrahslc.com)

NYE: 18 The Countdown with DJ Five, Dec. 31, 8 p.m., Sky Lounge, 149 Pierpont Ave., $35-$50 (801-883-8714 or skyslc.com)

Project X Party, Dec. 31, 8 p.m., The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, $10 (801-528-9197 or thecomplexslc.com)

NYE 2018 Party, Dec. 31, 9 p.m., Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East, $7-$10 (theurbanloungeslc.com)

Resolution NYE 2018, Dec. 31, 9 p.m., The Depot, 400 W. South Temple, $30-$35, for adults (depotslc.com)

Topgolf New Year’s Eve Celebration, Dec. 31, 9 p.m., Topgolf, 920 W. Jordan River Blvd., Midvale, $225-$450 (topgolf.com/us/salt-lake-city)

Get Air New Year’s Eve Party, Dec. 31, 10 p.m., Get Air Trampoline Park, 5546 S. Van Winkle Expressway, Murray, $20 (801-656-0238 or getairsaltlake.com)

Winterdance, Jan. 2-4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $150 (rdtutah.org)

“New Year’s Tale of Different Stories (in Russian),” Jan. 4, 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $35-$50 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Christmas in the Wizarding World,” through Jan. 31, times vary, The Shops at South Town, 10450 S. State, Sandy, free (shopsatsouthtown.com)

Rio Grande Winter Market, Saturdays through April 21, 2018, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St., free (slcfarmersmarket.org)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Dear Ruth,” Jan. 3-Feb. 3, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Forever Plaid,” Dec. 30-Feb. 10, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $12-$14 for adults, $11-$13 for students and seniors, $9-$11 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“Pirates of the Scaribbean,” Jan. 4-March 17, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $28.95 for adults, $14.95-$18.95 for children under age 11 (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Christmas Vacation: The Polarized Express,” Dec. 29-30, times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, sold out, call for details (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Plaid Tidings,” Dec. 29-30, 7 p.m.; Dec. 30, 2 p.m., Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children and students ages 5-17, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Savior of the World,” Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 30, 2 p.m., Conference Center Theater, Temple Square, $10 (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“Aida,” through Jan. 20, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $39 for adults, $18 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“Change of Habit,” Jan. 2, 10 a.m., SCERA, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (scera.org)

“Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution,” Jan. 4, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (utahfilmcenter.org)

“Labyrinth,” Dec. 29, 1 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

“New Year’s Eve,” Dec. 30, 10:30 a.m., Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, Holladay, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

“Pete’s Dragon,” Dec. 29, 1 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

“Tuck Everlasting,” Jan. 3, 11:30 a.m., Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

“Willow,” Dec. 29, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Wonder Woman,” Dec. 29, 4 p.m., Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, free (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Courtney Carver, author of “Soulful Simplicity,” Jan. 4, 6:30 p.m., $20 ticketed event (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

FOOD CLASSES

USU Extension Food Sense class, Jan. 4, 7 p.m., Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South, Murray, free (385-468-4820 or murraylibrary.org)

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “Spring and All,” by Andrew Alba; opening reception Jan. 6, 4 p.m.; on display Jan. 2-Feb. 28 (801-594-8623)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main St., Park City, “Winter,” by Rebecca Kinkead and sculptures by Jamie Brunes, opening reception Dec. 29, 6 p.m.; on display Dec. 29-Jan. 15.

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Fire Paintings and Macro-Galleries,” by Leslie Randolph, opening reception Jan. 6, 4 p.m.; on display Jan. 2-Feb. 16 (801-594-8680)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, “Teen Anime Contest Winners,” on display Jan. 2 (801-943-4636)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 17 E. South Temple, “Father/Artist,” by various artists, through Jan. 12 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Meditations on Ennui,” by Virginia Johnson, through Jan. 11 (801-594-8611)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, 10th Anniversary Show, through Jan. 13 (801-363-4088)

Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts, Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, “Current,” Pacific Island art by various artists, through Feb. 9 (801-533-5760)

Church History Museum, 45 N. West Temple, “Joseph Paul Vorst: A Retrospective,” through April 15 (801-240-3310)

Draw Inc. Gallery, 752 6th Ave., “Community,” by Amelia Davis, Michael Klekas, Candice Rigtrup, Kristen Packard, Jamie Workman, Adelaide Ryder and Emma Ryder, through Jan. 19 (801-893-2404)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, SLCC South City Campus, 1575 S. State, Faculty Art Show, through Jan. 10 (801-957-4073)

The Macaroni Gallery, 244 S. 500 West, art by Bill Stockdale, Marguerite H. Roberts, Mick Lownds and Kathy Rodman, through January (801-554-8170)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, Holiday Exhibit, through Jan. 5 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, Annual Winter Group Show, through Jan. 12 (801-364-8284)

Rio Gallery, 300 S. 455 West, Statewide Annual Art Show, by Utah artists, through Jan. 12 (801-245-7272)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Ex Libris,” bookplates from special collections, through Jan. 14; “I Would Rather Wear a Cape,” by Drew Grella; “Alien Matters,” by Kristina Lenzi; and “Morning Walk,” by David N. LeCheminant, through Jan. 5 (801-524-8200)

Utah Cultural Celebration Center, 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City, “Bob Hope: An American Treasure,” a World Golf Hall of Fame Exhibit, through April 28 (801-965-5100)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Cities of Conviction,” UMOCA’s first all-Saudi Arabian show, through Jan. 6; and “Dark Sun,” by Anna Betbeze, and “Artifacts for the 23rd Century,” by Carol Sogard, through Jan. 14 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Go West: Art of the American Frontier,” art from the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, through March 11, $18.95 for adults, $15.95 for youths ages 6-18 and seniors, free for members, U. students and staff; “Ascension,” by Casey Parkinson, through Jan. 6; “Here, Here,” by Lisa and Janelle Iglesias, through Jan. 28; and art by Spencer Finch, through July (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, “Ode to Light,” by various artists, through Jan. 13 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, Provo, “We Revolve Ceaseless,” by Aundrea Frahm, through April 14, 2018; and “Other Worlds,” by M.C. Escher, through May 19, 2018 (801-422-8287)

Gallery MAR, 436 Main St., Park City, “Winter,” by Rebecca Kinkead and sculptures by Jamie Brunes, through Jan. 15 (435-649-3001)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Destination Unknown,” by Jean Richardson; “Second Nature,” by Sarah Malakoff; and “Signaling Techniques,” by Kelly Sears, through Jan. 26 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Flow,” by David Habben, through Jan. 7 (435-649-8882)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Mt. Logan Winter,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through Feb. 28 (435-752-0211)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, Summit County Traveling Art Exhibit and art by Heather Stamenov, through Feb. 25 (801-615-5600)

Park City Museum, 528 Main, Park City, “The Way We Worked,” Smithsonian traveling exhibition, through Jan. 15 (435-649-7457)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Spiritual and Religious Youth Arts Competition,” through Jan. 6; 32nd Annual Spiritual and Religious Art of Utah, through Jan. 10, “Wit and Whimsy: Off the deep end,” by local artists, through May 19, 2018; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Woodbury Art Museum, 575 E. University Parkway No. 250, Orem, “The Metamorphosis of a Hive: The Exploration of Cultural Change,” by artists from The Boxcar Studio and Gallery Community, through March 3 (801-863-4200)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Noon Year's Eve Celebration, Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for students and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

Noon Year’s Eve Celebration, Dec. 31, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $7.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

New Year’s Day Celebration, Jan. 1, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $9.50 for general, $7 for seniors, free for members and children under age 2 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“Wild Wednesdays: Snow Tracks — What’s the Trick to Tracking?” Jan. 3, 3:45-4:15 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for children ages 2-11, free for members (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” through Jan. 6, Fridays, 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 1 and 4:30 p.m., Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16 (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, a free screening of “Labyrinth,” Dec. 29, 1 p.m.; a free screening of “Miracle,” Jan. 2, 1 p.m.; and grown-up coloring for teens, Jan. 4, 3 p.m. (801-594-8680)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, preschool party, Dec. 29, 3 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, new year activities and snacks for teens, Dec. 29, 3 p.m.; and “Caught Reading Read-athon,” Jan. 2, 9 a.m. (801-524-8200)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, stuffed animal sleepover drop-off, Dec. 29, all day; and stuffed animal sleepover pickup, Dec. 30, 10 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Kids in the Kitchen: Winter no-bakes” for children ages 9-12, Jan. 2, 2 p.m.; teddy bear picnic for children ages 8 and younger, Jan. 3, 4 p.m.; scratch art craft, Jan. 3, 4 p.m.; and jigsaw puzzles and cocoa for teens, Jan. 4, 4 p.m. (801-594-8632)

Kearns Library, 5350 S. 4220 West, Kearns, nail art for teens, Jan. 2, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, “A Very Small House” puppet show, Jan. 3, 10:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, a free screening of “Tuck Everlasting,” Jan. 3, 11:30 a.m. (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Alamexo, 268 S. State, will be closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to a news release. The restaurant will reopen Jan. 2. Call 801-779-4747 or visit alamexo.com for more information.

Alamexo Cantina, 1059 E. 900 South, will be closed New Year’s Day. The restaurant will be open New Year’s Eve. Chef and owner Matt Lake will offer an all-day menu with specials including mollete con chorizo y huevos and queso fundido con langosta, according to a news release. The restaurant will also offer $1 tacos each Saturday and Sunday from noon-2 p.m. Call 801-658-5859 or visit alamexocantina.com for more information.

Caffè Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will serve brunch on New Year’s Eve from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The restaurant will open later that day from 5-9 p.m. Chef Andy Morrison’s four-course New Year’s Eve dinner menu will include specialty cheeses and crackers, along with entree options of a cheesesteak game burger, pecan-crusted fish sticks or honey Sriracha airline chicken as well as a choice of iceberg wedge salad or baked potato bisque and a section of desserts. The cost is $45 for the New Year’s Eve dinner. The restaurant will be open for brunch on New Year’s Day from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and closed for dinner. Reservations are required for the New Year’s Eve dinner celebration. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com for details.

Current Fish & Oyster, 279 E. 300 South, will be open New Year’s Day starting at 5 p.m. On New Year’s Eve, Chef Alan Brines will feature holiday specials, including a four-course menu available from 4-10 p.m. Diners can choose from branzino, lobster tail, prime rib, pan-roasted sea scallops or roasted cauliflower for the main course. Other course options include crab cakes, clam chowder, choice of salad and dessert. The cost for the dinner is $70. Call 801-326-3474 or visit currentfishandoyster.com for more details.

Grubhub, an online/mobile food-ordering company, recently partnered with The Cheesecake Factory to deliver menu items in 18 states, including Utah, according to a news release. The Cheesecake Factory has two locations in Utah — one in Salt Lake City and another location at the Fashion Place shopping mall in Murray. According to grubhub.com, there is a minimum order of $10 and a $2.99 delivery fee. Visit grubhub.com for more information.

Oasis Cafe, 151 S. 500 East, will offer a four-course menu for New Year’s Eve. The menu will include options of ahi bruschetta, grilled vegetables, roasted beet and mandarin orange salad, shrimp bisque, lobster bucatini, beef tenderloin and herb-crusted chicken breast. The dinner will also include a choice of dessert. The cost is $45. Reservations are highly suggested. The restaurant will be open New Year’s Day from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Call 801-322-0404or visit oasiscafeslc.com for more information.

Red Lobster, with locations across the country, recently announced a new menu. The new menu introduces a variety of dishes and flavors, according to a news release. Some new offerings include Yucatan shrimp, petite red lobster roll and loaded seaside fries. Visit redlobster.com for more information.

Stanza Italian Bistro, 454 E. 300 South, will be closed New Year’s Day. The restaurant will be open New Year’s Eve. Chef Jonathan LeBlanc will offer a special four-course dinner that will be served from 5-10 p.m. that day, according to a news release. Menu items include wild game carpaccio, wagyu beef, kurobuta pork polpette or grilled oysters, a choice of salad, entree/pasta and a dessert. The cost for the holiday meal is $75. Reservations by phone only. Call 801-746-4441 or visit stanzaslc.com for more information.

Slapfish, with locations in Lehi and Sandy, will open a new location in Park City this month, according to a news release. A grand opening will be Dec. 29 and 30. The first 100 customers on Dec. 29 will receive a free lobster roll. This will be the third store in Utah for the seafood chain. The restaurant will be located at 6622 N. Landmark Drive in Park City and will be open Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Call 801-277-1011 or visit slapfishrestaurant.com for more details.

Thai Garden Bistro, 868 E. 900 South, will be open Dec. 31, 4-9 p.m. and Jan. 1, 4-9 p.m. Call 801-355-8899 or visit thaigardenslc.com for more information.

Alpine Community Theater Youth will host auditions for “Peter Pan Jr.,” Jan. 6 and 13 from 10 a.m.-noon. Youths ages 8-18 are invited to audition at the gym behind the Valentine Theater, 839 E. 9th North, American Fork. Call 801-404-0736 for more information.

Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, will host auditions for “Mamma Mia!” Jan. 5, noon-5 p.m., according to a news release. Auditions for members of the Actors’ Equity Association will be noon-1 p.m. Open auditions will be 1-5 p.m. Callbacks will be Saturday, Jan. 6. Auditioners should come prepared to sing 16 bars from the show in the style of the musical. A headshot and resume are recommended. Auditioners can sign up for an audition time starting Dec. 29 in room 325 at the Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Rehearsal dates will be April 16-May 11, with performance dates May 11-26. Visit pioneertheatre.org/contact-us/audition-information for more details.

Repertory Dance Theatre will host Winterdance 2018 on Jan. 2-4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South. Registration is now open and the cost is $150. Schedules include modern dance technique, improvisation, conditioning, ballet technique, repertory and hip hop, according to rdtutah.org. Workshop students will have the opportunity to audition for RDT. Auditioners should come prepared to show a solo. Visit rdtutah.org/workshop_winterdance for more information.

To submit an event listing, email features@deseretnews.com.

Email: features@deseretnews.com