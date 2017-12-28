Another honor will be presented to BYU baseball coach Mike Littlewood in January at the Utah Sports Hall of Fame Officials Honors Banquet where he will be the keynote speaker.

Littlewood is one of 13 inductees into the 2018 class for the Officials Hall of Honor, which is also sponsored by the Utah High School Activities Association. Other officials honored are Mike Andrews, Clint Barnes, Mike Bringhurst, Joe Fieldsted, Jack Hannum, Glen Kawa, Gerald Leonard, Steve Lindsay, Kim Nelson (former BYU All-American baseball player), Christine Petty-Brown, Karl Richins and Larry Sanich.

The banquet is Jan. 22, at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo to recognize and honor officials who have contributed significantly to sports in the state of Utah.

Littlewood began officiating in the high school ranks in 1991 and rose to become one of the top basketball referees in the NCAA. When Littlewood was hired as BYU’s baseball coach in 2013, he stopped officiating in that capacity. He worked for 16 years as an NCAA basketball referee, officiating in seven NCAA tournaments, including three Sweet 16s and two Elite 8s. Littlewood’s last game as an official was Louisville vs. Michigan State in 2012. He also worked as an official at the USA training camp in 2008, as well as three years in the NBA Development Program.

Littlewood has a five-year record of 157-115 (.577) as BYU’s baseball coach, including two West Coast Conference titles, three WCC Tournament appearances and guided the Cougars to the NCAA Tournament for the first time last season since 2002. Last January, Littlewood was inducted into the Dixie State Athletic Hall of Fame. He coached baseball for 16 years at Dixie State (1996-2012) and at Alta High School from 1993-96.

