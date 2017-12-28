SALT LAKE CITY — As 2017 comes to a close, we take a look back at a Studio C classic that shows what might happen if New Year’s resolutions were not actually improvements.

Studio C comedian and actor Matt Meese tells fellow comedian and actor Mallory Everton about his resolutions to steal things and stop eating fruits and vegetables.

“Well at least I’m making goals I can stick to,” Meese explains when Everton criticizes his new goals.

Everton tries to take Meese's stolen items, so she can return them to their owners. But things get a little interesting when a police officer shows up and Meese plays innocent.

The video was published in 2012 and currently has more than 1 million views. Watch the video here.

The Clean Cut is a regular feature that highlights family friendly videos.

