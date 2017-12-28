Rex Jay Allen, 63, and Nancy Ann Newey Allen, seven children, Wasatch Mountain Ward, Midway Utah West Stake: Ghana Missionary Training Center, succeeding President Scott M. Brubaker and Sister Rebecca Brubaker. Brother Allen currently serves as a stake presidency counselor and recently returned from a mission in Beirut, Lebanon. He is a former president of the Switzerland Geneva Mission, bishop, high councilor, and missionary in the France Switzerland Mission. Born in Salt Lake City to Wallace Fred Allen and Alice Louise Simmonds Allen.

Sister Allen previously served with her husband in the Switzerland Geneva Mission and in Beirut, Lebanon. She is a former Primary general board member, stake Primary president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women leader, and institute teacher. Born in Ogden, Utah, to Robert LeRoy Newey and Kathleen Grant Newey.

Joe Warren Neff, 64, and Karen Russon Neff, four children, Wildwood Park Ward, Thousand Oaks California Stake: Hill Cumorah Visitors’ Center, succeeding Elder Dale H. Bradford and Sister Brenda L. Bradford. Brother Neff serves as a ward Young Men adviser and is a former high councilor, bishopric counselor, stake Young Men president, ward mission leader, seminary teacher, and missionary in the Argentina Buenos Aires Mission. Born in Nampa, Idaho, to Joe de Wayne Neff and Evelyn Martha Harrop Neff.

Sister Neff serves as a ward Young Women adviser and is a former stake Young Women and Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary President, ward Young Women presidency counselor, and ward missionary. Born in Hill Air Force Base, Utah, to Venile Rulon Russon and Myra Russon.