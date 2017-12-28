The Brighton Bengals boys basketball team is spending the days after Christmas hooping it up in sunny Southern California, and Wednesday they came away with a dramatic victory.

Trailing Torrey Pines (Calif.) 73-71 at the Under Armour Holiday Classic with 6.5 seconds left, Bengal Justen Smith inbounded the ball to Cam Krystkowiak, who penetrated into the lane. With the Torrey Pines defense having collapsed on him, Krystkowiak kicked the ball out to Adam Christensen behind the 3-point line.

The defense closed out well, but Christensen rose up nevertheless and sank the shot. The buzzer sounded just after the ball went through the hoop, and Brighton came away with the 74-73 win after entering the fourth quarter down by five.