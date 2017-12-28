Former University of Utah forward Kyle Kuzma's star has continued to rise in his rookie season for the Los Angeles Lakers, as evidenced by the attention he is receiving from a variety of notable sources.

Here are some of the people and publications that have heaped praise on him over the past few days, leading to what has been officially dubbed on T-shirts as "Kuzmania."

Donovan Mitchell featured by ESPN, Bleacher Report

It's obvious Kuzma and Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell have become two of the best first-year players in the NBA thus far this season, and Mitchell has also been a focus over the past few days of more national attention.

First, David Gardner wrote for Bleacher Report of the process Mitchell went through to get to the NBA and what has led to his success, then ESPN's Tim MacMahon chronicled the improvement the youngster has already made within this season.

Other links

And finally...

Over the past few months, there's been a strange rise of people noticing when athletes do random things in unison, such as the Phoenix Suns all going back on defense at the exact same time and Houston Rockets players Chris Paul and Trevor Ariza moving their heads and scratching an itch at the exact same time.

In the past few days, two such instances have been part of Jazz games. First, San Antonio Spurs veterans Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili had an incredibly unified reaction to a play when they faced Utah last week.

Synchronized NBA Players: Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili are PERFECTpic.twitter.com/gpDNrvcaAF — Sportando (@Sportando) December 22, 2017

Then when the Jazz played the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Ricky Rubio and Derrick Favors showed great synchronization in the way they removed their warmup shirts after a timeout.