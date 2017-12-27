It all starts with our defense and our transition game and getting out, so many guys that can shoot it and so many weapons.

HOLLADAY — The anticipated state championship rematch between Olympus and Springville fizzled out by halftime on Wednesday night. It’s become the norm lately for the Titans.

Olympus crushed Springville 96-53 on the opening day of the Utah Autism Holiday Classic, using a 44-6 run during a stretch between the second and third quarters to blow the game wide open.

The top-ranked Titans have scored 92, 90 and 96 points in their past three games as they improved to 7-0 with the easy win.

“It all starts with our defense and our transition game and getting out, so many guys that can shoot it and so many weapons,” said Olympus coach Matt Barnes.

Springville beat Olympus 81-79 in double overtime in last year’s 4A championship, and the rematch is definitely a game Olympus’ returning players had circled on the calendar.

“Coach told us to treat it just as a normal game, but I think all of us who played last year we really wanted this one, and we came out and did what we had to do to win,” said senior Harrison Creer, who scored 20 points.

Rylan Jones led the Titans with 24 points and 11 assists, one of five players who scored in double figures in the rout.

All five Olympus starters exited the game with 6:44 remaining and the Titans leading comfortably 80-36.

“I think it meant a lot to the kids. To me it’s a whole new year, it’s a whole new deal. Take each year as it comes,” said Barnes.

The 12-team tournament continues over the next three days, with Olympus facing West Jordan, Alta and Westlake. All will have their hands full slowing down the vaunted offense.

Olympus got off to a great start, building a 24-12 lead by the end of the first quarter. Springville settled down and used a 12-5 run to cut the deficit to 30-24 with under three minutes remaining in the half.

By the time Springville scored again the game was well out of hand. Olympus went into a full-court press in those final three minutes and forced Springville into six straight turnovers during one stretch.

It closed the half on a 17-0 run to open up a 47-24 lead.

“We went into our press and Rylan and Jake (Dowdell) made some incredible plays and we just took over there, and I think they kind of gave up a little bit,” said Creer.

Olympus opened the second half on a 9-0 run to go ahead 56-24. During a 10-minute span from late in the second quarter to late in the third quarter, the Titans outscored Springville 44-6.

Aidan Erickson and Jesse Hullinger each scored 12 points in the loss for Springville.