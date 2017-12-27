The Utah Jazz suffered their third straight loss Wednesday night, falling to the Golden State Warriors 126-101.

The turning point: Up by just one with 6:45 remaining in the third quarter, the Warriors closed the frame on a 28-8 run to take control.

3 keys:

The Warriors shot just over 59 percent from the field while the Jazz shot just over 40 percent. Both teams shot 23 3-pointers, but Golden State made 11 to Utah's six.

The Warriors finished with 37 assists compared to 22 for the Jazz.

Golden State dominated the fast break points and points in the paint categories.

Jazz almanac:

15-21, Lost 3

The hero: Kevin Durant led a balanced Warriors attack in scoring with 21 points. Rodney Hood had a game-high 26 for the Jazz.

Next up: vs Cleveland (24-11), Saturday, Dec. 30, 6 p.m. MT

On deck: vs New Orleans (18-16), Wednesday, Jan. 3, 7 p.m. MT