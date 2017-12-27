The Utah Jazz suffered their third straight loss Wednesday night, falling to the Golden State Warriors 126-101.
The turning point: Up by just one with 6:45 remaining in the third quarter, the Warriors closed the frame on a 28-8 run to take control.
3 keys:
- The Warriors shot just over 59 percent from the field while the Jazz shot just over 40 percent. Both teams shot 23 3-pointers, but Golden State made 11 to Utah's six.
- The Warriors finished with 37 assists compared to 22 for the Jazz.
- Golden State dominated the fast break points and points in the paint categories.
The hero: Kevin Durant led a balanced Warriors attack in scoring with 21 points. Rodney Hood had a game-high 26 for the Jazz.
Next up: vs Cleveland (24-11), Saturday, Dec. 30, 6 p.m. MT
On deck: vs New Orleans (18-16), Wednesday, Jan. 3, 7 p.m. MT