Utah State women's basketball (2-9, 0-0 MW) is set to begin the Mountain West portion of its season as the Aggies play at San José State (3-8, 0-0 MW) on Thursday, Dec. 28, at 8 p.m. MT.

San José State welcomes the Aggies to the Event Center with a 3-9 record, with two of the three wins coming at home. The Spartans closed the non-conference season splitting a pair of home games with a loss to Nebraska (81-55) and a win over Southern Oregon (89-87 OT).

San José State returned just one starter and seven total letterwiners to the bench this season from a team that went 11-21 overall and 7-11 in Mountain West play last year. Sophomore guard Taylor Turney leads the Spartan offense with 13.5 points per game. Just behind her, senior guard Myzhanique Ladd averages 12.5 points per game, while adding a team-high 7.1 rebounds per game. Overall, SJSU is averaging 72.8 points per game, while giving up 88.2 from its opponents. As a team, the Spartans are shooting 37.4 percent (280-of-749) from the floor, 34.9 percent (97-of-278) from the 3-point line and 66.1 percent (144-of-218) from the free-throw line. Jaime Craighead is in her fifth season as the head coach at San José State where she has an overall record of 53-82.

With shared time in the WAC and the Mountain West, Utah State and San José State have a long-running history of competition. The Aggies lead the all-time series against the Spartans, 16-9. USU holds a dominating lead (10-2) in games played in Logan, but the series is tied 6-6 in games played in San Jose. Last season, USU and SJSU played just one game, with the Aggies winning the contest, 82-78, in Logan.

Sophomore guard Olivia West is the leading scorer for the Aggies, averaging 16.7 points per game, while sophomore guard/forward Shannon Dufficy is the top rebounder, averaging 8.9 boards per game. As a team, Utah State is shooting 38.9 percent (251-of-645) from the field, 28.0 percent (58-of-207) from the 3-point line and 66.7 percent (118-of-177) from the free-throw line.

Megan McCuistion is an Assistant Media Relations Coordinator at Utah State.