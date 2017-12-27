PROVO — While BYU's coaching staff is in a state of flux, running backs coach Reno Mahe confirmed Wednesday that he will not be staying with the program.

He first shared a message via social media indicating a "new chapter" in his life, then confirmed the news of his departure later to the Deseret News.

The Cougars hired Louisiana State offensive line coach Jeff Grimes as their new offensive coordinator a couple of weeks ago. Grimes is assembling his offensive staff.

Mahe, who has been BYU's running backs coach since 2016, sent the following message on Twitter: "Coaching at BYU has been an amazing chapter in my life and I have made memories and friendships that will last forever. I'm excited to watch the new direction of the program and even more excited to open this new chapter and see where my next adventure leads!

"All the best to the incredible young men I have come to love who don the BYU uniform. Also much love to Cougar Nation. Thank you for supporting me through the loss of my sweet Elsie. I can never repay that debt, but will forever be loyal, strong and true. 'Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.' — Helen Keller New adventures in 2018!"

BYU has not confirmed any further changes to the BYU offensive staff, outside of Grimes and Detmer. Grimes is finishing up his duties as offensive line coach at LSU. The Tigers face Notre Dame on Jan. 1 in the Citrus Bowl.

Mahe joined Kalani Sitake's initial staff after Bronco Mendenhall left as BYU's head coach following the 2015 season. Mahe coached Jamaal Williams, the program's all-time leading rusher, during his senior season in 2016.

In 2017, the Cougars shuffled through several running backs as the BYU offense suffered through one of its worst seasons in school history. The Cougars finished the year ranked 104th nationally in rushing offense, averaging 130.5 yards per game on the ground.