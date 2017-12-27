Missionary dies while serving in Nigeria.

Elder Maxwell Adjei Arthur, a missionary serving in the Nigeria Calabar Mission, died in his sleep during the night of Dec. 26 from a seizure. He was 22 years old and has suffered from seizures since childhood.

LDS Church spokesperson Daniel Woodruff issued the following statement on Dec. 27:

“Elder Arthur is from the Assin Foso Ghana Stake, and has been serving in the Nigeria Calabar Mission since September of this year. We mourn with his family and loved ones and pray that they will be blessed with the comfort and peace of the Spirit as they remember him."