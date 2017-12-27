A 22-year-old LDS missionary, Elder Maxwell Adjei Arthur, has passed away after suffering a seizure.

“With sadness we announce the death of one of our young missionaries,” Daniel Woodruff, a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said in a statement issued Wednesday morning.

Arthur, who died in his sleep on Dec. 26, "has suffered from seizures since his childhood," according to the church’s statement.

“Elder Arthur is from the Assin Foso Ghana Stake, and has been serving in the Nigeria Calabar Mission since September of this year,” the statement reads. “We mourn with his family and loved ones and pray that they will be blessed with the comfort and peace of the Spirit as they remember him."