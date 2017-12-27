SALT LAKE CITY — Planning family night just got a little easier.

On Dec. 27, Utah Symphony and Utah Opera announced it will be selling a $30 family pass beginning Jan. 2, 2018, in an effort to increase the accessibility and affordability of performances for youths in the community, according to a news release.

The family pass can be used for select performances, beginning with the January 2018 performances of Utah Symphony’s “Rachmaninoff and Stravinsky” and Utah Opera’s “Moby-Dick.” The pass allows a family of four (maximum two adults) to attend the performance for $30. Up to six additional youth tickets — for children ages 5 through 18 — can be added to the pass for an additional $5 each, according to the release. Those interested in purchasing a pass can visit the Abravanel Hall ticket office or call 801-533-6683. Additional information on Family Nights is available at utahsymphony.org/familynights or utahopera.org/tickets/family-tickets.

Utah Symphony and Utah Opera will also launch a Kids Club in 2018, providing children interested in music with special social events, learning materials and activities, such as an annual “Ice Cream with Musicians” party and birthday greetings, according to the release. Children ages 5 through 12 are invited to join the free program that has benefits including a free ticket in exchange for showing a report card with a grade of B or higher in an art or music class, according to the release. Registration begins Jan. 4, 2018. For additional information about the club, visit usuo.org/get-involved/kidsclub.