Each semester at Brigham Young University, experts from campus — as well as others from around the world — meet in the Marriott Center with students and faculty for a weekly forum or devotional address. Whether it be a LDS Church leader, political or business leader, the weekly event has become a highlight for many students, faculty members, and even Church members tuning in via broadcast and online from around the world.

The winter 2018 devotional schedule at BYU brings six General Authority or Auxiliary leaders to the Provo, Utah campus, as well as a former U.S. chief data scientist, and an American social psychologist. The weekly events, scheduled for Tuesdays at 11:05 a.m., are open to the public, with most of them broadcast live on BYUtv, BYUtv.org, KBYU-TV 11, Classical 89 FM, and BYUradio. The events are archived for on-demand streaming on BYUtv.org and are later archived on the speeches.byu.edu website.

A list of speakers for the weekly event has been announced for the Winter 2018 semester:

Jan. 9: BYU President Kevin J. Worthen and his wife, Sister Peggy Worthen

Jan 16: Elder LeGrand R. Curtis Jr., General Authority Seventy

Jan. 23: Sister Sharon Eubank, Relief Society general presidency

Jan. 30: Ben Ogles, BYU College of Family, Home and Social Sciences

Feb. 6: Performance Devotional

Feb. 13: Dhanurjay “DJ” Patil, former United States Chief Data Scientist (Forum)

Feb. 27: Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, General Authority Seventy

March 6: Julie Crockett, Ira A. Fulton College of Engineering and Technology

March 13: Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, LDS Church

March 20: Elder Kim B. Clark, General Authority Seventy and Church Commissioner of Education

March 27: Amy Cuddy, American social psychologist, author and lecturer (forum)

April 3: Michael Dorff, BYU Mathematics

April 10: Elder Neil L. Andersen, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

April 17: Unforum