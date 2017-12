Outdoor Retailer moved from Utah where 64.9 percent of land is owned by the federal government to Colorado, which has only 35.9 percent.

California only has 45.8 percent of federal lands. New York has only 0.3 percent; Texas, 1.8 percent; Illinois, 1.1 percent. Thirty-four states have less than 10 percent of federally owned land. When other states give up more land to compare with Utah, then let those people diss us. Until then, we want our land back.

Patricia Sorensen

Salt Lake City