I believe that hyperbole, exaggeration and distortion damage the message in the recent op-ed "Tell the truth about monuments and parks in Utah" (Dec. 9) by Ashley Soltysiak, the newest director of the Sierra Club’s Utah chapter. She writes exaggerations such as: "It’s no question Utah’s public lands ...," "... constantly thrown under the bus ...", "... largest attack on public lands in history ...," "... all-out attack on Utah’s public lands," "... hundreds of millions of visitors ..." and "It’s also clear our state officials and administration don’t want to address the maintenance backlog — their facade for increasing fees in our parks."

These tools, used successfully by Donald Trump (mentioned early in the article), do not promote the important opinion of the op-ed.

Richard Kimball

Holladay