The Utah Jazz struggled offensively once again Tuesday night, falling to the Denver Nuggets on the road, 107-83.

The turning point: Up by one with just over four minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Nuggets went on a 12-0 run to take control and didn't look back.

3 keys:

The Jazz shot just over 32 percent from the field, while the Nuggets shot over 48 percent

Utah was outrebounded by nine, 52-43

The Nuggets scored 44 points in the paint compared to 34 for the Jazz

Jazz almanac:

15-20, Lost 1

The hero: Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with a game-high 22 points. Derrick Favors led Utah with 20.

Next up: at Golden State (27-7), Wednesday, December 27, 8:30 p.m. MT

On deck: vs Cleveland (24-10), Saturday, December 30, 6 p.m. MT