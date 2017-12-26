David Zalubowski, AP
Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood, back, argues after he was called for traveling as Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris heads down the court in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
FINAL SCORE
DEN
107
UTA
83
The Utah Jazz struggled offensively once again Tuesday night, falling to the Denver Nuggets on the road, 107-83.

The turning point: Up by one with just over four minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Nuggets went on a 12-0 run to take control and didn't look back.

3 keys:

  • The Jazz shot just over 32 percent from the field, while the Nuggets shot over 48 percent
  • Utah was outrebounded by nine, 52-43
  • The Nuggets scored 44 points in the paint compared to 34 for the Jazz

Jazz almanac: 15-20, Lost 1

The hero: Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with a game-high 22 points. Derrick Favors led Utah with 20.

Next up: at Golden State (27-7), Wednesday, December 27, 8:30 p.m. MT

On deck: vs Cleveland (24-10), Saturday, December 30, 6 p.m. MT

