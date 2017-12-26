I think Tyler was a little off his game today, throwing the football, but, if you look at his entire body of work, he’s very accurate. He was maybe just a little bit off today.

DALLAS — Tyler Huntley wasn’t at his best, but he was at his job.

Which is seldom a bad place to be.

Tuesday at the Heart of Dallas Bowl, he overthrew some open receivers and had other good passes dropped. But, after missing the final regular season game, he came back to direct Utah’s 30-14 win over West Virginia.

“I think Tyler was a little off his game today, throwing the football, but, if you look at his entire body of work, he’s very accurate. He was maybe just a little bit off today,” coach Kyle Whittingham said.

The Ute quarterback finished 12-for-26 passing for 164 yards. But he also rushed for 57 yards, including two touchdowns.

Whittingham said Huntley normally completes a high percentage of his passes. Why not today?

Nothing serious.

“It was just raining,” Huntley said.

A sophomore, Huntley took over as starting quarterback this year, but he missed three games due to injuries.

Huntley’s longest run was 16 yards. He carried two yards for a score in the second quarter, giving Utah a 14-3 lead, and tallied on another 2-yarder at the start of the fourth quarter.

“He’s fearless,” said safety Chase Hansen, who was out with an injury. “Great athlete. Great passer. He’s only going to get better.”