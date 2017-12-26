PROVO — BYU junior guard Kajon Brown announced on social media Tuesday that he is transferring "because of family and personal reasons."

Coach Dave Rose confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon while also announcing that Kolby Lee has enrolled in school and has joined the program.

A 6-foot-9 forward from Meridian, Idaho, Lee signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the Cougars in November 2016 while playing for Dane Roy at Rocky Mountain High.

Lee averaged 16.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game while leading Rocky Mountain to a 26-1 record and the school’s first state title. He was the 2017 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year and the 5A Idaho Statesman Player of the Year.

Brown, a 6-foot-5, 200-pounder from Harvey, Louisiana, transferred to BYU from Lee College in Baytown, Texas, before this season.

Brown played in nine games this season for the Cougars, scoring seven points and grabbing two rebounds, but he did not see action in four of the last five contests. Brown played two minutes in last Wednesday’s win over Idaho State.

Brown posted the following message on Twitter Tuesday:

“First off I want to thank God for all the blessings that I received in life and him guiding me in the right directions. With that being said I would like to announce that I will be transferring from Brigham Young University because of family and personal reasons. Thanks to coach Rose and the staff for allowing me to be apart of the program for the time I was there and I wish nothing but the best for BYU moving forward. #Gocougs”

The Cougars (11-2) open West Coast Conference play Thursday when they host Portland.

Brown averaged 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists, and shot 45.8 percent from the field at Lee College last season.