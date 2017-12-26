From Zack Moss' long touchdown to remembering Hot Rod Hundley, here's the best of Utah vs West Virginia in the Heart of Dallas Bowl on Twitter:

Zack Moss' big run

Zack Moss got the scoring going with a 58-yard TD run.

Touchdown Utah!!! Zack Moss on the run up the gut for 58-yards and a score!!! @utesfootball are out to a quick 7-0 lead.



Drive lasted 4 plays and 83 yards. #HeartofDallasBowl pic.twitter.com/k2NXy9C4SE — TheSkyBoat.com (@TheSkyBoat) December 26, 2017

The 58-yard TD by @Utah_Football Zack Moss fourth longest in @HODBowl history. — Heart of Dallas Bowl (@HODBowl) December 26, 2017

Zack Moss running marathons out there around the West Virginia defense! Longest run this season. #Utes #HeartOfDallasBowl #RockyMountaineers pic.twitter.com/WabHF2uEKZ — The Hive Sports (@TheHiveSports) December 26, 2017

Honoring first responders

Watching West Virginia football play in another useless Bowl game against the Utah Utes. At least the Heart of Dallas Bowl supports a great cause in honoring us first responders. #HeartOfDallasBowl #HailWV pic.twitter.com/c3yOhHzE7i — Justin Newman (@jdnewman11) December 26, 2017

@Zaxbys Thanks for showing love to First Responders at today's bowl game. Does this paramedic's heart good. — Chris Adams (@cladams1223) December 26, 2017

Thank you @Marlins_Man for the touching tribute to first responders at the heart of Dallas bowl. @PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/txOw2nR15v — colin (@Hashtag_Colin) December 26, 2017

Utes take the field

Utes in far-off places

Listening on our WAY to Safari in South Africa 🙌🏼 — Cheston Newhall (@ChestonNewhall) December 26, 2017

Listening to the #HeartofDallasBowl @Utah_Football from standstill traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike with the husband. It’s the only thing making the time enjoyable! @espn700bill #goutes pic.twitter.com/Lo1tk46t4O — JP (@jennyinDC) December 26, 2017

Remembering Hot Rod

For those that don't know, longtime former Jazz broadcaster "Hot Rod" Hundley played for West Virginia

Never think of West Virginia without thinking of the great Hot Rod Hundley. #HeartofDallasBowl #YouGottaLoveIt — Brad Rock (@therockmonster) December 26, 2017

Best bowl game Twitter account?

The Heart of Dallas Bowl's Twitter account certainly had some zingers in this one...

Every time I hear the name of the @Utah_Football punters I see this. pic.twitter.com/50vOk56LHV — Heart of Dallas Bowl (@HODBowl) December 26, 2017

We could have saved a review. It plunked the dude on the shoulder. — Heart of Dallas Bowl (@HODBowl) December 26, 2017

Was that a handoff or a dribble? — Heart of Dallas Bowl (@HODBowl) December 26, 2017

I get an extra dollar for every emoji used. https://t.co/WH8Ylzv6dJ — Heart of Dallas Bowl (@HODBowl) December 26, 2017

Mmmmmm, ham

Utah is carving up West Virginia's defense like a Christmas ham. #Utes #HODBowl — John Coon (@johncoonsports) December 26, 2017

Mountains?

Oops

#Utes punt to #WVU@espn announcers "Utes now with possession of the football!"



Why do they make us suffer with these announcers EVERY GAME?! pic.twitter.com/S1q9NuAEnu — Will Durrant (@wdurrant3347) December 26, 2017

Stupid announcers. If you do a bowl game, be professional enough to make sure you know and say the right mascot with the right team. #WVU are not the “Utes”. #HeartofDallasBowl #UTAHvsWVU — Big XII Country (@bigxiicountry) December 26, 2017

The more you know

Fun Fact: Utes means "People of the Mountains" so this game is Mountaineers vs the People of the Mountains #HeartOfDallasBowl #GoUtes — Don #LetMossRun Eisenbarth (@bigdondoo) December 26, 2017

That's one way to look at it...

One last chance this year to bitch about play calling, uniform combinations, and get angry with other fans for their opinions. #goutes — Jim Bob Cooter 🐻☝🏻 (@cooterbobjim) December 26, 2017

Cheer or else...

Surgery day! Nothing serious but I’m pissed I’m missing my Utes play in the bowl game. If they lose I’m blaming all of you for not cheering hard enough... Go Utes! pic.twitter.com/fa5sCRjsfa — JC UTE (@jc_ute909) December 26, 2017

Check is in the mail...

Ute fans, send me money so I can quit and go home to watch the utes — Bean (@beanmace) December 26, 2017

