DALLAS — The Utes put in a dominating performance in a 30-14 victory over West Virginia in the Heart of Dallas Bowl on Tuesday afternoon.

The Utes (7-6) outgained the 7-6 Mountaineers 366-153 and held them to just six first downs. The time of possession was also not even close: 37:34-21:26.

Utah running back Zack Moss led the Utes with 150 yards rushing. He started the scoring by breaking a run up the middle for a 58-yard touchdown on the Utes' fourth play from scrimmage to take an early 7-0 lead.

Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley returned to the starting lineup and completed 12 of 26 passes for 165 yards. He did more damage on the ground, rushing for 57 yards and two touchdowns. Huntley's favorite target was Darren Carrington II, who had four catches for 62 yards.

Defensively, the Utes had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Julian Blackmon's pick with 1:55 left in the game clinched Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham's 11th bowl victory in 12 tries.

"We're just lucky that way," Whittingham told ESPN after the game about his stellar bowl record. "We knew we were a good football team all season. Credit to the seniors in keeping the team together."