Former BYU defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and former Utah State and Clearfield High linebacker Zach Vigil had two of the NFL’s more impressive days from defenders during the league’s Week 16 schedule.

Ansah tied his season high with three sacks for Detroit during the Lions’ 26-17 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. The former Cougar also had four tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries to go along with seven tackles, including five solo stops.

He had a 6-yard sack on Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the first quarter, a 4-yard sack in the second quarter on a second-and-7 at the Detroit 11 that forced Cincinnati to kick a field goal two plays later, then added a 6-yard sack on the first play of the fourth quarter on a second-and-9 play that forced Cincinnati to kick a field goal two plays later.

It was his second three-sack game of the year, and now he has nine on the season.

Ansah, who played 46 defensive snaps, added a tackle for a 3-yard loss in Detroit territory midway through the fourth quarter.

Vigil, meanwhile, had a career day for Washington in the Redskins’ 27-11 win over Denver on Sunday. He started at middle linebacker and recovered a fumble on a strip sack by teammate Preston Smith in the second quarter at the Denver 38. That set up the Redskins’ first touchdown five plays later, giving Washington a 10-3 lead.

Vigil also had a team-high 14 tackles, including 12 solo stops, which was his first double-digit tackle game as a pro. That included a tackle for loss, a 4-yard loss on a reception by former Utah running back Devontae Booker.

Vigil, who played all 74 defensive snaps for the Redskins, also had a stop for 2 yards on Booker on a third-and-4 play inside the Washington 20 on Denver’s first scoring drive, forcing a field goal attempt. He later made a stop on third-and-12 for 10 yards in the fourth quarter, which led to a turnover on downs on the next play.

In December, Vigil had 37 tackles, only two fewer than Green Bay’s Blake Martinez, who leads the NFL in tackles this season.

Here’s a look at how NFL locals performed in Week 16, including noteworthy snap counts:

RAVENS 23, COLTS 16

BALTIMORE

Bronson Kaufusi, DE, BYU and Timpview High: Not active for game.

Eric Weddle, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had two solo tackles while playing all 62 defensive snaps for the Ravens.

INDIANAPOLIS

No local players on active roster

VIKINGS 16, PACKERS 0

MINNESOTA

No locals on roster

GREEN BAY

Marwin Evans, S, Utah State: Had a special teams tackle.

Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State: Started at outside linebacker, his second career start, and sacked Minnesota quarterback Case Keenum for a 4-yard loss on a third-and-1 play, forcing a punt. He also had three solo tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hurry and a kickoff return for 11 yards while playing 39 defensive snaps and 20 on special teams.

Devante Mays, RB, Utah State: Came on as a reserve on special teams.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Started at running back and had 15 carries for 58 yards while playing 62 of the Packers’ 67 offensive snaps.

PANTHERS 22, BUCCANEERS 19

CAROLINA

Kaelin Clay, WR/PR, Utah: Had two receptions for 24 yards, one punt return for 3 yards and an assisted tackle following a Carolina interception.

Tyler Larsen, OL, Utah State and Jordan High: Came on as a reserve.

Star Lotulelei, DT, Utah, Snow College and Bingham High: Started at defensive tackle and had two tackles, a half-sack and a quarterback hurry.

TAMPA BAY

Sealver Siliga, DT, Utah and Copper Hills High: Had an assisted tackle.

BEARS 20, BROWNS 3

CHICAGO

No local players on active roster

CLEVELAND

Kai Nacua, S, BYU: Started at safety, his second career start, and had two solo tackles and a quarterback hurry on a third-down play while playing 56 of the Browns’ 64 defensive snaps.

Nate Orchard, OLB, Utah and Highland High: Had a solo tackle and a kickoff return for 8 yards.

BENGALS 26, LIONS 17

CINCINNATI

No local players on active roster

DETROIT

Ezekiel Ansah, DE, BYU: See above.

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Came on as a reserve.

Nevin Lawson, CB, Utah State: Started at cornerback and had two solo tackles before leaving the game in the third quarter with an injury.

CHIEFS 29, DOLPHINS 13

KANSAS CITY

Jordan Devey, OL, Snow College and American Fork High: Came on as a reserve on special teams.

Alex Smith, QB, Utah: Started at quarterback and completed 25 of 39 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown and added four carries for 13 yards while playing all 83 offensive snaps for the Chiefs.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Started at safety and had four solo tackles and a pass deflection while playing all 57 defensive snaps for Kansas City.

MIAMI

Isaac Asiata, OL, Utah and Spanish Fork High: Not active for game.

John Denney, LS, BYU: Came on as a reserve on special teams.

PATRIOTS 37, BILLS 16

NEW ENGLAND

Trevor Reilly, LB, Utah: Not active for game.

Eric Rowe, CB, Utah: Came on as a reserve and played 51 defensive snaps.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Not active for game with a calf injury, his third straight game missed.

BUFFALO

No local players on active roster

SAINTS 23, FALCONS 13

NEW ORLEANS

Taysom Hill, QB, BYU: Came on as a reserve and played 16 special teams snaps and lined up once as a wide receiver, according to The Advocate, his first offensive snap during the regular season.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Started at free safety and had five tackles, including four solo stops, while playing all 65 defensive snaps for the Saints.

ATLANTA

Derrick Shelby, DE, Utah: Started at defensive end.

CHARGERS 14, JETS 7

LOS ANGELES

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Had an assisted tackle on special teams.

Tenny Palepoi, DL, Utah, Snow College and Skyline High: Came on as a reserve.

Sam Tevi, OL, Utah: Made his first career start at left tackle and played all 73 offensive snaps for the Chargers.

NEW YORK

JoJo Natson, WR/PR, Utah State: Had seven punt returns for 30 yards.

RAMS 27, TITANS 23

LOS ANGELES

No local players on active roster

TENNESSEE

Brice McCain, CB, Utah: Started at cornerback and had an assisted tackle.

REDSKINS 27, BRONCOS 11

WASHINGTON

Tony Bergstrom, OL, Utah and Skyline High: Came on as a reserve on special teams.

Kapri Bibbs, RB, Snow College: Had seven carries for 26 yards and two receptions for 28 yards.

Fish Smithson, S, Highland High: Had an assisted special teams tackle in his first NFL regular-season action as a rookie, playing four defensive snaps and 13 on special teams.

Zach Vigil, LB, Utah State and Clearfield High: See above.

DENVER

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah, Snow College and Westlake High: Started at left tackle and played all 74 offensive snaps for the Broncos.

Devontae Booker, RB, Utah: Had eight carries for 47 yards, five receptions for 24 yards and two kickoff returns for 26 yards while also losing a fumble. Booker played 30 offensive snaps and picked up two first downs on third-down runs on Denver’s first scoring drive.

J.J. Dielman, OL, Utah: Not active for game.

49ERS 44, JAGUARS 33

SAN FRANCISCO

Zane Beadles, OL, Utah and Hillcrest High: Started at right tackle and played all 68 offensive snaps for the 49ers.

Pita Taumoepenu, LB, Utah and Timpview High: Not active for game.

JACKSONVILLE

No local players on active roster

CARDINALS 23, GIANTS 0

ARIZONA

Kerwynn Williams, RB, Utah State: Started at running back and had 16 carries for a game-high 51 yards, including a 21-yard run on a touchdown drive, and two receptions for 14 yards.

NEW YORK

Hunter Sharp, WR, Utah State: Had two receptions for 25 yards, his first regular-season catches of his career, three punt returns for 19 yards and one kickoff return for 19 yards while playing 14 offensive snaps and 18 on special teams.

SEAHAWKS 21, COWBOYS 12

SEATTLE

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Started at linebacker and had eight tackles, including five solo stops, and a quarterback hurry while playing all 76 defensive snaps for the Seahawks.

DALLAS

No local players on active roster

STEELERS 34, TEXANS 6

PITTSBURGH

Brian Allen, CB, Utah: Had an assisted tackle on special teams.

HOUSTON

Xavier Su’a-Filo, OG, Timpview High: Started at left guard and played all 56 offensive snaps for the Texans.

EAGLES 19, RAIDERS 10

PHILADELPHIA

No locals on roster

OAKLAND

James Cowser, DE/LB, Southern Utah and Davis High: Came on as a reserve.

Keith McGill, DB, Utah: Came on as a reserve.

Sean Smith, CB, Utah: Started at cornerback and played 67 of the Raiders' 68 defensive snaps.