The basics

UTAH (6-6) vs. West Virginia (7-5)

Kickoff: TUESDAY, 11:30 a.m. (Mountain)

Cotton Bowl Stadium (92,100)

Natural grass

TV: ESPN

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: ESPN 700AM

Series: Utes lead, 1-0

Weather: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the low 40s.

The stakes

For Utah … A fourth consecutive winning season weighs in the balance.

For West Virginia ... The Mountaineers are seeking to snap a two-game skid.

The trends

For Utah … The Utes won the only previous meeting, 32-6 in the 1964 Liberty Bowl in Atlantic City.

For West Virginia ... Head coach Dana Holgorsen is 2-3 in bowl games with the Mountaineers.

The crystal ball

For Utah … The Utes will prevail if their approach to bowl games under Kyle Whittingham continues. They’re 10-1 under his direction.

For West Virginia ... The Mountaineers could have trouble running the ball with 1,000-yard rusher Justin Crawford opting not to play.

Player to watch

DAVID SILLS V, West Virginia wide receiver: The 6-foot-4 junior has scored 18 touchdowns this season. Overall, he has 60 catches for 980 yards.

Key matchup

UTAH’S SECONDARY VS. WEST VIRGINIA’S OFFENSE: The Mountaineers rank 12th in the nation with 324.8 yards passing per game. However, the status of quarterback Will Grier (broken finger) is uncertain.

Quotable

"We don't have a routine or a process that is super top secret. It's just our guys in our program taking a lot of pride in bowl games and they prepare the right way."

— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

"We're very aware of their bowl game history so it's going to be a challenge for us.”

— West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen

Next up

Utah kicks off the 2018 season at home Aug. 30 against Weber State. West Virginia’s opener is Sept. 1 against Tennessee in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Utah schedule

Aug. 31 — NORTH DAKOTA, Won 37-16

Sept. 9 — at BYU, Won 19-13

Sept. 16 — SAN JOSE STATE, Won 54-16

Sept. 22 — at Arizona, Won 30-24

Oct. 7 — STANFORD, Lost 23-20

Oct. 14 — at USC, Lost 28-27

Oct. 21 — ARIZONA STATE, Lost 30-10

Oct. 28 — at Oregon, Lost 41-20

Nov. 3 — UCLA, Won 48-17

Nov. 11 — WASHINGTON STATE, Lost 33-24

Nov. 18 — at Washington, Lost 33-30

Nov. 25 — COLORADO, Won 34-13