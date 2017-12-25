The basics
UTAH (6-6) vs. West Virginia (7-5)
Kickoff: TUESDAY, 11:30 a.m. (Mountain)
Cotton Bowl Stadium (92,100)
Natural grass
TV: ESPN
Livestream: WatchESPN
Radio: ESPN 700AM
Series: Utes lead, 1-0
Weather: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the low 40s.
The stakes
For Utah … A fourth consecutive winning season weighs in the balance.
For West Virginia ... The Mountaineers are seeking to snap a two-game skid.
The trends
For Utah … The Utes won the only previous meeting, 32-6 in the 1964 Liberty Bowl in Atlantic City.
For West Virginia ... Head coach Dana Holgorsen is 2-3 in bowl games with the Mountaineers.
The crystal ball
For Utah … The Utes will prevail if their approach to bowl games under Kyle Whittingham continues. They’re 10-1 under his direction.
For West Virginia ... The Mountaineers could have trouble running the ball with 1,000-yard rusher Justin Crawford opting not to play.
Player to watch
DAVID SILLS V, West Virginia wide receiver: The 6-foot-4 junior has scored 18 touchdowns this season. Overall, he has 60 catches for 980 yards.
Key matchup
UTAH’S SECONDARY VS. WEST VIRGINIA’S OFFENSE: The Mountaineers rank 12th in the nation with 324.8 yards passing per game. However, the status of quarterback Will Grier (broken finger) is uncertain.
Quotable
"We don't have a routine or a process that is super top secret. It's just our guys in our program taking a lot of pride in bowl games and they prepare the right way."
— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham
"We're very aware of their bowl game history so it's going to be a challenge for us.”
— West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen
Next up
Utah kicks off the 2018 season at home Aug. 30 against Weber State. West Virginia’s opener is Sept. 1 against Tennessee in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Utah schedule
Aug. 31 — NORTH DAKOTA, Won 37-16
Sept. 9 — at BYU, Won 19-13
Sept. 16 — SAN JOSE STATE, Won 54-16
Sept. 22 — at Arizona, Won 30-24
Oct. 7 — STANFORD, Lost 23-20
Oct. 14 — at USC, Lost 28-27
Oct. 21 — ARIZONA STATE, Lost 30-10
Oct. 28 — at Oregon, Lost 41-20
Nov. 3 — UCLA, Won 48-17
Nov. 11 — WASHINGTON STATE, Lost 33-24
Nov. 18 — at Washington, Lost 33-30
Nov. 25 — COLORADO, Won 34-13