Playing the Oklahoma City Thunder for the fourth and final time in the regular season on Saturday night at Vivint Arena, the Utah Jazz fell for the third time of the year, 103-89.

The turning point: Up 56-53 with 6:27 left in the third quarter, the Thunder closed the frame by outscoring the Jazz 20-11 to take control.

3 keys:

The Jazz went just 6 of 26 from behind the 3-point line, while the Thunder finished 12 of 29.

Oklahoma City won the rebounding battle 45-37.

The Thunder finished with nine steals compared to three for Utah. The Jazz committed 14 turnovers and the Thunder had just eight.

Jazz almanac:

15-19, lost 1

The hero: Russell Westbrook posted a triple-double with 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Paul George was just behind him in the scoring department with 26 points. After a two-game absence, Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 29. He was the only Jazzman who had more than 11.

Next up: at Denver (17-15), Tuesday, Dec. 26, 7 p.m. MST

On deck: at Golden State (26-6), Wednesday, Dec. 27, 8:30 p.m. MST