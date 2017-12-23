SALT LAKE CITY — After missing the past two games with a toe injury, Donovan Mitchell will be back in the lineup for the Utah Jazz when they take on Oklahoma City tonight for the fourth time this year.

Coach Quin Snyder confirmed in the pregame interview that Mitchell will be back. Mitchell will start along with Ricky Rubio, Derrick Favors, Jonas Jerebko and Joe Ingles.

OKC coach Billy Donovan recruited Mitchell out of high school when he was coaching at Florida and knows Mitchell and his family from that experience.

"He’s obviously a very prolific scorer and has done a great job as a rookie," said Donovan. "It’s not so much as what he does on the court in relation to his scoring, it’s more his DNA — his makeup. He’s a winning kind of guy. I had a chance to see him a lot in high school. He really understands what goes into winning. He’s got a competitive substance about him. Obviously, skill level is shown, but he competes to win. We have a lot of respect for him."

Mitchell comes into the game averaging 17.7 points per game, second-best on the team, on 42.6 percent shooting and 36.6 percent from 3-point range.

The Jazz also confirmed they have signed Naz Mitrou-Long to a two-way contract. The former Iowa State star has been playing for the Salt Lake City Stars all season.