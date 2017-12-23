East defensive tackle Paul Maile is keeping his family's pipeline to the University of Utah football program alive.

Maile, whose father Henry Kaufusi and uncles Jeff, Doug and Jason Kaufusi all played for the Utes, announced his commitment to the program on Friday evening via Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Maile still could have signed Friday given that it's the final day of the early period to do so, but he's planning on waiting until February's National Signing Day.

Maile was also considering Utah State, Arizona and Washington State, among other programs.