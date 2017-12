Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017

TELEVISION

FOOTBALL

Broncos at Redskins, CBS, 11 a.m.

Rams at Titans, FOX, 11 a.m.

Seahawks at Cowboys, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno St. vs. Houston, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

RUGBY

Leicester vs. Saracens, NBCSP, 8 a.m.

RADIO

FOOTBALL

Bills at Patriots, AM-700, 11 a.m.

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno St. vs. Houston, AM-700, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25, 2017

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

76ers at Knicks, ESPN, 10 a.m.

Diamond Head Classic consolation, ESPNU, 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Cavaliers at Warriors, ABC, 1 p.m.

Wizards at Celtics, ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Diamond Head Classic championship, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Rockets at Thunder, ABC, 6 p.m.

Timberwolves at Lakers, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Steelers at Texans, NBC/NFL, 2:30 p.m.

Raiders at Eagles, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

RADIO

NBA

Cavaliers at Warriors, AM-700, 1 p.m.

Wizards at Celtics, AM-700, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

G League: Herd at Swarm, NBATV, 11 a.m.

Bulls at Bucks, NBATV, 6 p.m.

Jazz at Nuggets, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Kings at Clippers, NBATV, 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Heart of Dallas Bowl: Utah vs. West Virginia, ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Quick Lane Bowl: Duke vs. Northern Illinois, ESPN, 3:15 p.m.

Cactus Bowl: Kansas St. vs. UCLA, ESPN, 7 p.m.

HOCKEY

Juniors: Czech Republic vs. Russia, NHLTV, 10 a.m.

Juniors: Canada vs. Finland, NHLTV, 2 p.m.

Juniors: U.S. vs. Denmark, NHLTV, 6 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Malibu Stakes, ALT, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

Tottenham vs. Southampton, NBCSP, 5:30 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Burnley, NBCSP, 8 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Swansea, NBCSP, 10:30 a.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Jazz at Nuggets, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Heart of Dallas Bowl: Utah vs. West Virginia, AM-700, 11:30 a.m.

Cactus Bowl: Kansas St. vs. UCLA, AM-700, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Butler at Georgetown, Fox Sports 1, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Syracuse, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

FGCU at Rhode Island, ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Villanova at DePaul, CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.

Raptors at Thunder, NBATV, 6 p.m.

Xavier at Marquette, Fox Sports 1, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago St. at Wisconsin, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

UCF at SMU, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at Boise St., CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz at Warriors, AT&T SportsNet/NBATV, 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Independence Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Florida St., ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Pinstripe Bowl: Iowa vs. Boston College, ESPN, 3:15 p.m.

Foster Farms Bowl: Arizona vs. Purdue, FOX, 6:30 p.m.

Texas Bowl: Texas vs. Missouri, ESPN, 7 p.m.

HOCKEY

Juniors: Switzerland vs. Belarus, NHLTV, 1 p.m.

Juniors: Slovakia vs. Canada, NHLTV, 5 p.m.

Capitals at Rangers, NBCSP, 6 p.m.

Coyotes at Avalanche, ALT, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Newcastle vs. Manchester City, NBCSP, 12:45 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

San Jose St. at Utah St., FM-92.3, 7 p.m.

Jazz at Warriors, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Texas Bowl: Texas vs. Missouri, AM-700, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

ECU at Tulsa, ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Creighton at Seton Hall, Fox Sports 1, 4:30 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, ESPNEWS, 5 p.m.

Providence at St. John’s, AT&T SportsNet, 5 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Tenn.-Martin, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

Tulane at Temple, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

G League: Bulls at Charge, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Rockets at Celtics, TNT, 6 p.m.

LSU at Memphis, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

Pacific at Gonzaga, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Portland at BYU, BYUtv, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, AT&T SportsNet, 7 p.m.

G League: Lakers at Clippers, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

76ers at Trail Blazers, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

LMU at St. Mary’s, AT&T SportsNet, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Military Bowl: Virginia vs. Navy, ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Camping World Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma St., ESPN, 3:15 p.m.

Alamo Bowl: Stanford vs. TCU, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Holiday Bowl: Washington St. vs. Michigan St., FOX, 7 p.m.

HOCKEY

Juniors: Sweden vs. Czech Republic, NHLTV, 2 p.m.

Bruins at Capitals, NBCSP, 5:30 p.m.

Juniors: U.S. vs. Slovakia, NHLTV, 6 p.m.

Golden Knights at Kings, NBCSP, 8 p.m.

SOCCER

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, NBCSP, 1 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Montana St. at SUU, AM-590, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at BYU, AM-1160/FM-102.7, 7 p.m.

UC Riverside at Utah Valley, AM-960, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Military Bowl: Virginia vs. Navy, AM-700, 11:30 a.m.

Camping World Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma St., AM-700, 3:15 p.m.

Alamo Bowl: Stanford vs. TCU, AM-700, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29, 2017

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Louisville at Kentucky, CBS, 11 a.m.

Rockets at Wizards, NBATV, 5 p.m.

UT Arlington at Coastal Carolina, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma St., ESPNU, 5 p.m.

UMBC at Maryland, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m.

Women: UCLA at Stanford, Pac-12, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Kansas St. at Iowa St., ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Women: Arizona St. at Colorado, Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

Suns at Kings, NBATV, 8 p.m.

Utah at Oregon, Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m.

Washington at USC, Pac-12, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon St., ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Washington St. at UCLA, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Belk Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Sun Bowl: North Carolina St. vs. Arizona St., CBS, 1 p.m.

Music City Bowl: Kentucky vs. Northwestern, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Arizona Bowl: Utah St. vs. New Mexico St., CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.

Cotton Bowl: USC vs. Ohio St., ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

Juniors: Belarus vs. Russia, NHLTV, 10 a.m.

Juniors: U.S. vs. Canada, NHLTV, 1 p.m.

Predators at Wild, NBCSP, 6 p.m.

Maple Leafs at Avalanche, ALT, 7 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Women: Arizona at Utah, FM-100.7, 6 p.m.

Utah at Oregon, AM-700, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Belk Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M, AM-700, 11 a.m.

Music City Bowl: Kentucky vs. Northwestern, AM-700, 2:30 p.m.

Arizona Bowl: Utah St. vs. New Mexico St., FM-97.5/FM-92.3, 3:30 p.m.

ECHL

Steelheads at Grizzlies, AM-1370, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017

TELEVISION

BASKETBALL

Brown at Northwestern, Fox Sports 1, 10 a.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio St., ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Wake Forest at North Carolina, ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Wichita St. at UConn, CBS, 10 a.m.

Fordham at VCU, NBCSP, 10:30 a.m.

Boston College at Virginia, AT&T SportsNet, noon

DePaul at Xavier, Fox Sports 1, noon

Florida St. at Duke, CBS, noon

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, ESPN2, noon

Oklahoma at TCU, ESPNU, noon

UMass at St. Bonaventure, NBCSP, 12:30 p.m.

Miami at Pitt, KJZZ, 2 p.m.

St. Mary’s at BYU, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Florida, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Butler, CBS, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Richmond, NBCSP, 2:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Marquette, Fox Sports 1, 2:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Nevada, AT&T SportsNet, 3 p.m.

Temple at Houston, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Alabama, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Tennessee Tech, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

Cavaliers at Jazz, AT&T SportsNet, 6 p.m.

Arizona St. at Arizona, Pac-12, 7 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., Eleven Sports Network, 7 p.m.

76ers at Nuggets, NBATV, 7 p.m.

Cal at Stanford, Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m.

Boise St. at UNLV, AT&T SportsNet, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

TaxSlayer Bowl: Louisville vs. Mississippi St., ESPN, 10 a.m.

Liberty Bowl: Iowa St. vs. Memphis, ABC, 10:30 a.m.

Fiesta Bowl: Washington vs. Penn St., ESPN, 2 p.m.

Orange Bowl: Miami vs. Wisconsin, ESPN, 6 p.m.

EXTREME SPORTS

UFC 219 prelims, Fox Sports 1, 6 p.m.

HOCKEY

Juniors: Czech Republic vs. Belarus, NHLTV, 10 a.m.

Juniors: Finland vs. Slovakia, NHLTV, 2 p.m.

Juniors: Denmark vs. Canada, NHLTV, 6 p.m.

Air Force at Denver, ALT, 7 p.m.

Steelheads at Grizzlies, KMYU, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Liverpool vs. Leicester, CNBC, 8 a.m.

Teams TBA, NBCSP, 8 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Southampton, NBC, 10:30 a.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

Montana at SUU, AM-590, 12:30 p.m.

St. Mary’s at BYU, AM-1160/FM-102.7, 2 p.m.

Cavaliers at Jazz, AM-1280/FM-97.5/AM-1600, 6 p.m.

CS Fullerton at Utah Valley, AM-960, 6 p.m.

Idaho St. at Weber St., AM-1430, 7 p.m.

Utah St. at San Diego St., FM-92.3, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Liberty Bowl: Iowa St. vs. Memphis, AM-700, 10:30 a.m.

Fiesta Bowl: Washington vs. Penn St., AM-700, 2 p.m.

Orange Bowl: Miami vs. Wisconsin, AM-700, 6 p.m.

ECHL

Steelheads at Grizzlies, AM-1370, 7 p.m.

EARLY SUNDAY TELEVISION

SOCCER

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City, NBCSP, 5 a.m.