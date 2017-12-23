The Utah Grizzlies defeated the Colorado Eagles, 5-4, in overtime Friday night at Budweiser Events Center.

Utah Captain Ryan Walters (seven ,eight) buried his second goal of the game on a two-on-one from Ryan Misiak (two assists) 3:04 into overtime. Utah is now 4-1-0-1 in its last six games as it took three of four points in Colorado after a 1-0 shootout loss Wednesday.

“That’s a big two points,” said head coach and General Manager Tim Branham. “We found a way to win and our top players were our top players.”

Neither team was able to hold a pair of one-goal leads in the game as Colorado went up 1-0 just 35 seconds into the game for 3:25 and led 3-2 in the third period for 3:57. Utah took a 2-1 lead in the second period that lasted for 5:54 and a 4-3 lead in the third period that it held for 2:27.

Greger Hanson (one goal, two assists) tied the game at one on a power-play goal as Garrett Haar carried the puck into the zone as goaltender Kevin Carr worked the puck up ice.

Walters gave Utah a 2-1 lead 6:23 into the second period on a backdoor pass from Ryan Olsen before Colorado tied on a shorthanded goal. Hanson also added an assist.

Kyle Thomas (five) took a feed from Erik Higby to tie the game at three 10:44 into the third period before Jon Puskar (two) crashing the net made it 4-3 from Misiak and Hanson with 5:43 left. The Eagles tied the game with 3:16 remaining.

Utah had almost four-straight minutes of power-play time late in regulation and early in overtime but wasn’t able to score until the three-on-three overtime winner. The Grizzlies went 6-6 on the penalty kill.

Utah goaltender Kevin Carr stopped 30-of-34 in the win.

The Grizzlies host Colorado on Saturday, Dec. 23, at Maverik Center. Fans who say Merry Christmas at the Maverik Center Box Office when purchasing tickets will receive a voucher to receive a free gift from the Grizzlies and their partners.