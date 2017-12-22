Earlier this week, Congress passed a bill that will majorly overhaul America's tax system.

The bill, mostly backed by Republicans, will change tax rates and income requirements for the seven tax levels that currently exist and cut tax rates for corporations.

It passed the House of Representatives with 224-201 votes in a second vote on Wednesday, according to CNN.

Many Republicans praised the results of the vote, saying it is a huge win for the president and would put more money back in the hands of individuals.

President Donald Trump expressed his support for it during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

"They're going to start seeing the results in February," Trump said, according to ABC News. "This bill means more take-home pay. It will be an incredible Christmas gift for hard-working Americans. I said I wanted to have it done before Christmas. We got it done."

However, others remain skeptical.

According to ABC News, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said the $1.5 trillion dollar tax plan was a bad idea that would "let the wealthiest 1 percent steal the future of the middle class in America" and "will go down as one of the most scandalous, obscene acts of plutocracy ever."

Check out these 20 political cartoons on the Republican tax bill and more below.