SALT LAKE CITY — A video from Forest Hill Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, reminds viewers to be grateful for what they have.

The video shows a man waking up to find his family, shoes, breakfast, car and other items wrapped in Christmas paper and bows. He discovers the items with excitement, seeing each one as a gift.

“This Christmas, may you be grateful for all the gifts around you,” the video encourages.

Watch the video here.

The Clean Cut is a regular feature that highlights family friendly videos.