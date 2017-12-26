The Deseret News ran an editorial on Dec. 15 titled,"Mormon bishop interviews are not 'invitations' for abuse." It seems to be a popular subject on the part of some to attack bishop interviews. These attacks are sadly driven by sensationalism.

Claims that bishops ask probing questions in relation to sexual behavior are misleading. The questions are built around generalization as much as possible, not needless probing.

Beyond this, except when individuals initiate such interviews to confess sins, sexual issues are only one of a broad set of issues covered. Even in cases where someone sets up an interview to confess, the process will involve discussing other issues and encouraging positive behaviors.

The church has also incorporated the Addiction Recovery Program, which means many people who have to work through recovery related to these issues can access resources other than bishops.

John Lambert

Sterling Heights, Michigan