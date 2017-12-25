A lighthearted look at news of the day:

Word out of Washington is that Robert Mueller is investigating another possible Russian gift-giving scandal. Supposedly, some guy in a red suit was seen flying through the sky last night with sacks of expensive goodies. He may have been relying on a slush fund to help him land on roofs in some of the snowier parts of the nation.

---

You have to admit that the story of a man who gives everyone expensive things they didn't pay for sounds suspiciously like a government plot.

---

This may be the last Christmas of its kind. Now that the government has slashed corporate tax rates, Santa is thinking about moving his vast toy-making enterprise to Texas.

---

Actually, St. Nick might as well just merge with Amazon to take advantage of the company's new headquarters being announced in 2018. Then he could ditch the sleigh altogether. Don't see any presents under the tree, kids? Tell your folks to get Prime.

---

Last week, Republicans in Washington celebrated a new tax bill that should keep Americans happy and well-fed until the nation crumbles to bits about 10 years from now.

---

President Donald Trump lauded the tax reform bill as "rocket fuel for the economy." Let's hope it doesn't get mixed into the Keystone XL Pipeline, or it will ruin all our cars.

---

Trump said the tax bill would be very unpopular with the wealthy. Sure enough, lots of wealthy Democrats in Washington have objected.

---

Disney World just unveiled its Donald Trump robot in the Hall of the Presidents. The robot is so lifelike it quickly ordered that a wall be built around the "It's a Small World" ride.

---

The other presidential robots are starting to complain about the Trump robot's behavior. It all started when the Trump robot looked at William Howard Taft and said, "Chris Christie? How did you get in here?"

---

Then he looked at Abraham Lincoln and said, "Overrated," and at Chester A. Arthur and said, "Unrated!"