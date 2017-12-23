I am writing in response to the front-page story on Dec. 11, "Utah has few female dentists." When I go to the doctor, dentist, attorney, accountant, financial planner, contractor, schoolteacher or most any other professional, I am concerned about whether the person is skilled, not whether they are a man or a woman. Let's reward excellence, not gender, in selecting students for dental school. I disagree with the director of student admissions for the U.'s School of Dentistry, Dr. Gary Lowder, when he says that 40 percent of all offers to attend the U.'s dental school starting in 2018 will be extended to women, most from out of state. Gender should not determine the percent of offers to the dental school. If the best applicants are all women, then maybe he should extend 100 percent to women, and if the best applicants are all men, then maybe he should extend 100 percent to men.

My primary care physician for the last 25 years has been a woman. The cardiologist who placed my stents last year was a man. They are both fantastic doctors who I selected because of their skills and not because of their gender.

I encourage both men and women to apply to dental school, and I encourage all dental schools to pick the best applicants regardless of gender.

Drew Jones

Salt Lake City